Re: 2018 season launch night
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:53 pm
Ray Green has been associated, man and boy, with the Dons' since 1961.
That is 25 years before I even started watching.
Ray will still be involved match days he tells me, still be the man on the mike for the halftime draw.
I will be pushing up daisies in the not too distant future.
So I am bloody well gonna be a supporter in the time left to me.
If Ray can ... I can.
He makes me feel ashamed to be a moaner ... and I like being grumpy!
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
