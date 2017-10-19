Ray Green has been associated, man and boy, with the Dons' since 1961.

That is 25 years before I even started watching.

Ray will still be involved match days he tells me, still be the man on the mike for the halftime draw.

I will be pushing up daisies in the not too distant future.

So I am bloody well gonna be a supporter in the time left to me.

If Ray can ... I can.

He makes me feel ashamed to be a moaner ... and I like being grumpy!