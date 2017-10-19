WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 season launch night

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC 2018 season launch night

Post a reply
Re: 2018 season launch night
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:41 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6853
I think you can phone the ticket office , no doubt there will be more info coming out soon.
Re: 2018 season launch night
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:48 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16965
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
weighman wrote:
I think you can phone the ticket office , no doubt there will be more info coming out soon.


No doubt but until you see a form and the terms ... you probably won't.
Advertising, advertising!
If you phone the ticket office you already know you want one.
I'm talking about persuasion for the undecided.
Last edited by Stand-Offish on Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:56 pm, edited 1 time in total.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: 2018 season launch night
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:54 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6853
Mail drop .
Re: 2018 season launch night
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:58 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16965
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
weighman wrote:
Mail drop .

Yes I clocked that ....
But don't put all your Basques in one exit as they say in Spain.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: 2018 season launch night
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:36 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1593
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Stand-Offish wrote:

If each of the 500 normal season ticket holders got at least ONE other then we are there.
That is do-able surely?


It'd be nice to think we had 500 season ticket holders from last season but we can't have had that many. I'd guess it was nearer to 200 but the other 300 who paid on the day surely must buy a season ticket for 2018. It doesn't make sense for them not to.

I'm hoping we don't get stuck on 998. I really wouldn't like Hally to miss out! :lol:

You're right, S/O, if we can all help spread the word to friends and neighbours then 1,000 should be a realistic target.
Re: 2018 season launch night
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:40 pm
hally's hot air Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 107
Stand-Offish wrote:
This initiative is called Dons Challenge 1000 ... and in fact if you bought on the night you got a T-shirt too with that on it.

It was mentioned in the Free Press ... but I don't think that there was a form that could be filled in
I would urge the Dons to put one in.

I would also urge folk to actively sell the notion to their mates.

If each of the 500 normal season ticket holders got at least ONE other then we are there.
That is do-able surely?

I'm not sure I like the new s-o, have the do gooders on here got to you? or did carl sink his teeth into you last night? pretty sure we will get the proper s-o back 2-3 games into next season lol
Re: 2018 season launch night
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:46 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6853
We are all DRLFC supporters hally in the end & I hope we want the best for our team . Did you go last night & listen to Ray Green speak before the presentation .
Re: 2018 season launch night
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:12 pm
hally's hot air Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 107
weighman wrote:
We are all DRLFC supporters hally in the end & I hope we want the best for our team . Did you go last night & listen to Ray Green speak before the presentation .

I was called into work and had to go to southend so couldn't make it but I was told ray's speech was quite emotional
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, DonnyPlumber, Double Movement, GeoffRoebuck, hally's hot air, weighman and 72 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,1201,94676,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM