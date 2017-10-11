Stand-Offish wrote:

I knew that they were trying to play with my patience.

Actually you have to click the menu top left (the three bars bit) and that gives you access to the events at the bottom.

I couldn't find it at all on the tickets' website. You did well to track it down. I wrote to the club about it last night. I got the link I provided from an email.I can understand why the club want everyone to register to help give them an idea of how many people will be attending but it doesn't seem to make sense having to go to the Keepmoat to pick up the ticket, or pay for postage for it to be sent. As it's free, there should be a facility to print the ticket off, or you should simply be given a ticket number to quote on the night.Anyway, I've suggested the direct link I've quoted is put on the Dons' website so everyone can get directly to the right page, and that they should look again at the design of the tickets' website.