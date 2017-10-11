WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 season launch night

2018 season launch night
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:58 am
Another Penalty
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... son-launch
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty
Re: 2018 season launch night
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 3:47 pm
Another Penalty
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... ew-kits-at
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty
Re: 2018 season launch night
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:04 pm
Stand-Offish
When one goes to tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk
And then press 'tickets' on the Dons' bit .... it responds with 'no events'.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: 2018 season launch night
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:29 pm
Double Movement
Stand-Offish wrote:
When one goes to tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk
And then press 'tickets' on the Dons' bit .... it responds with 'no events'.


There's a link below that will take you to the correct place to book a ticket for the Launch Night:

https://tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk/en-GB/events/dons%20launch%20night/2017-10-18_19.00/legends%20club?back=2&area=793fc632-efb6-e611-90db-00505601002d&type=ga
Re: 2018 season launch night
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:38 pm
Stand-Offish
Double Movement wrote:
There's a link below that will take you to the correct place to book a ticket for the Launch Night:

https://tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk/en-GB/events/dons%20launch%20night/2017-10-18_19.00/legends%20club?back=2&area=793fc632-efb6-e611-90db-00505601002d&type=ga

Thank you DM.
I knew that they were trying to play with my patience. :SHOOT:
Actually you have to click the menu top left (the three bars bit) and that gives you access to the events at the bottom.
Here's me thinking it would be under the Dons' sector. :oops:
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

