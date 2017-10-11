Double Movement wrote:



https://tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk/en-GB/events/dons%20launch%20night/2017-10-18_19.00/legends%20club?back=2&area=793fc632-efb6-e611-90db-00505601002d&type=ga There's a link below that will take you to the correct place to book a ticket for the Launch Night:

Thank you DM.I knew that they were trying to play with my patience.Actually you have to click the menu top left (the three bars bit) and that gives you access to the events at the bottom.Here's me thinking it would be under the Dons' sector.