nikos wrote:
looks decent on youtube - wont ever be playing that free flowing rugby again.
but the main question is - can he wrestle?
Cant trust to youtube, I can look good on youtube, but we can but hope he succeeds
Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:28 pm
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
Cap space would have been plenty without the Marquee...
ST and the resigning of his even worse Brother, absolute terrible business, the constant projects and excuse after excuse pretty well sums up the current regime.
Marquee players actually help with the cap space given the salary cap value of both Tomkins and Williams is £75k each.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 12:05 am
Cruncher wrote:
We ache for some star quality. At present, we have only three players who even come close to the calibre we currently need at Wigan: Williams, who was promoted too early and now struggles constantly to find form, Lockers, who is at the end of his career, and Bateman, who understandably struggles to make an impact in an otherwise pathetic pack.
But it's quite apparent that you can't just sign this problem away. Contracts need to be allowed to expire, or you have to sell current personnel (hah! ... like there'd be any buyers). Even then, simply replacing them with big-name Antipodeans is not so easy. So many have come over here with big reps, and so often we've had our fingers burned. Characters like Vaeliki, Lima and now Frank-Paul have all let us down in one way or another. They've either not been as good as we expected, or they haven't tried. In contrast, players like Hoffman, Pat Richards and George Carmont were great, though the latter two were fairly unknown when we bought them. The last really major Aussie signing we made who turned out to be worth it was Trent Barrett, but it's clear that it's a lottery - you just don't know what you're going to get.
In that respect, it's surely more likely that a young bucko who wants to make his name is at least going to try.
No. Why? Because you have just constructed a massive straw man argument that doesn't work.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:45 am
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
Cap space would have been plenty without the Marquee...
ST and the resigning of his even worse Brother, absolute terrible business.
You can say this all you want with the benefit of hindsight. But there was nothing to suggest that both Tomkins brothers would be bad. There was big buzz when both were re signed (particularly Sam). And if Sam had gone to Warrington for example there would have been uproar amongst the fans.
I agree with a lot of the comments on here, and the watching experience at the DW has become somewhat dull. But some people on here just love a moan and to go way over the top with their criticism. Let’s just remind ourselves that 12 months ago we had just won the grand final, and most on here were saying about how we should walk it in 2017 because Leuluai is an upgrade on Smith and we had Burgess back who would replace Charnley etc.
If anyone actually foresaw this poor season 12 months ago then I’m happy to be proved wrong. But at this point it’s just a load of moaning with people coming up with solutions that can only be devised with the benefit of hindsight.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:51 am
JWarriors wrote:
You can say this all you want with the benefit of hindsight. But there was nothing to suggest that both Tomkins brothers would be bad. There was big buzz when both were re signed (particularly Sam). And if Sam had gone to Warrington for example there would have been uproar amongst the fans.
I agree with a lot of the comments on here, and the watching experience at the DW has become somewhat dull. But some people on here just love a moan and to go way over the top with their criticism. Let’s just remind ourselves that 12 months ago we had just won the grand final, and most on here were saying about how we should walk it in 2017 because Leuluai is an upgrade on Smith and we had Burgess back who would replace Charnley etc.
If anyone actually foresaw this poor season 12 months ago then I’m happy to be proved wrong. But at this point it’s just a load of moaning with people coming up with solutions that can only be devised with the benefit of hindsight.
The truth is there was a real buzz of anticipation at the start of the season. I can't remember anybody thinking we were worse by replacing Smith with TL etc and most thought we'd go far better than we did. As u say, hindsight and all that...
Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:25 pm
Bigredwarrior wrote:
The truth is there was a real buzz of anticipation at the start of the season. I can't remember anybody thinking we were worse by replacing Smith with TL etc and most thought we'd go far better than we did. As u say, hindsight and all that...
I remember a number of people questioning the TL signing at the expense of Smith, I was disappointed to see Smith return to St.Helens as I think his in field kicking is better as well as his ability to organise the side.
To remind ourselves of the impact of an organiser you only have to look at the signing of Paul Deacon who raised little excitement when we signed him.
Speaking of clever understated signings the current side is crying out for an Andy Coley type prop and a scrum half.
Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:32 pm
Bigredwarrior wrote:
The truth is there was a real buzz of anticipation at the start of the season. I can't remember anybody thinking we were worse by replacing Smith with TL etc and most thought we'd go far better than we did. As u say, hindsight and all that...
I wasn't around last season on here but I certainly thought it was an error in getting rid of Smith,also Mossop and Crosby too out of the gate the squad was weaker, couple that to the coaching methods that stood still still and a shedload of injuries and the perfect storm of last season happened.
TL for me was always a hooker,i thought he was signed as cover for MM to be honest.
Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:39 pm
dany1979 wrote:
I remember a number of people questioning the TL signing at the expense of Smith, I was disappointed to see Smith return to St.Helens as I think his in field kicking is better as well as his ability to organise the side.
To remind ourselves of the impact of an organiser you only have to look at the signing of Paul Deacon who raised little excitement when we signed him.
Speaking of clever understated signings the current side is crying out for an Andy Coley type prop and a scrum half.
Really? Even Saints dropped Smith in the end.
Sun Oct 22, 2017 1:35 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Really? Even Saints dropped Smith in the end.
Really.
I don't think swapping Smith for TL has been if any benefit to Wigan at all regardless of what has happened to Smith at Saints. I like TL has a player but even during his original stint at Wigan I never thought he was the creative 7 we have needed.
If TL was released by Wigan tomorrow do you think any of the top clubs would want him as their 7? Back up hooker maybe.
