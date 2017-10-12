Ziggy Stardust wrote:
Cap space would have been plenty without the Marquee...
ST and the resigning of his even worse Brother, absolute terrible business.
You can say this all you want with the benefit of hindsight. But there was nothing to suggest that both Tomkins brothers would be bad. There was big buzz when both were re signed (particularly Sam). And if Sam had gone to Warrington for example there would have been uproar amongst the fans.
I agree with a lot of the comments on here, and the watching experience at the DW has become somewhat dull. But some people on here just love a moan and to go way over the top with their criticism. Let’s just remind ourselves that 12 months ago we had just won the grand final, and most on here were saying about how we should walk it in 2017 because Leuluai is an upgrade on Smith and we had Burgess back who would replace Charnley etc.
If anyone actually foresaw this poor season 12 months ago then I’m happy to be proved wrong. But at this point it’s just a load of moaning with people coming up with solutions that can only be devised with the benefit of hindsight.