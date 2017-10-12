WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)

Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:03 am
We ache for some star quality. At present, we have only three players who even come close to the calibre we currently need at Wigan: Williams, who was promoted too early and now struggles constantly to find form, Lockers, who is at the end of his career, and Bateman, who understandably struggles to make an impact in an otherwise pathetic pack.

But it's quite apparent that you can't just sign this problem away. Contracts need to be allowed to expire, or you have to sell current personnel (hah! ... like there'd be any buyers). Even then, simply replacing them with big-name Antipodeans is not so easy. So many have come over here with big reps, and so often we've had our fingers burned. Characters like Vaeliki, Lima and now Frank-Paul have all let us down in one way or another. They've either not been as good as we expected, or they haven't tried. In contrast, players like Hoffman, Pat Richards and George Carmont were great, though the latter two were fairly unknown when we bought them. The last really major Aussie signing we made who turned out to be worth it was Trent Barrett, but it's clear that it's a lottery - you just don't know what you're going to get.

In that respect, it's surely more likely that a young bucko who wants to make his name is at least going to try.

True, I'm not bowled over by this signing. But now that my annoyance is cooling about the way 2017 ended, I do feel - assuming the young lad isn't costing us too much - that it probably can't hurt. I'm strongly hopeful that Hamlin won't be the last new recruit. And as for him only being Academy standard ... well, perhaps we should reserve judgement on that until we've at least seen him play.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:41 am
We ache for some star quality. At present, we have only three players who even come close to the calibre we currently need at Wigan: Williams, who was promoted too early and now struggles constantly to find form, Lockers, who is at the end of his career, and Bateman, who understandably struggles to make an impact in an otherwise pathetic pack.

But it's quite apparent that you can't just sign this problem away. Contracts need to be allowed to expire, or you have to sell current personnel (hah! ... like there'd be any buyers). Even then, simply replacing them with big-name Antipodeans is not so easy. So many have come over here with big reps, and so often we've had our fingers burned. Characters like Vaeliki, Lima and now Frank-Paul have all let us down in one way or another. They've either not been as good as we expected, or they haven't tried. In contrast, players like Hoffman, Pat Richards and George Carmont were great, though the latter two were fairly unknown when we bought them. The last really major Aussie signing we made who turned out to be worth it was Trent Barrett, but it's clear that it's a lottery - you just don't know what you're going to get.

In that respect, it's surely more likely that a young bucko who wants to make his name is at least going to try.

True, I'm not bowled over by this signing. But now that my annoyance is cooling about the way 2017 ended, I do feel - assuming the young lad isn't costing us too much - that it probably can't hurt. I'm strongly hopeful that Hamlin won't be the last new recruit. And as for him only being Academy standard ... well, perhaps we should reserve judgement on that until we've at least seen him play.

Agree with that 100%.
As you say though Cruncher Hamlin cant be the only new recruit otherwise another season of discontent beckons.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:06 pm
Star quality costs though. Hamlin won't be on as much as FPN however without others leaving I doubt we'll have enough for a top player.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:22 pm
It does but it doesnt have to cost the earth. We need a hooker, the best prospect in this country by a mile plays for a team in need of cash. Danny Walker at Widnes
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:31 pm
Had a look at him on YouTube and he looks like he has a style that suits the English game.

Decent feet and good straight up and down defender.

The obvious issue is once again the size or rather the lack of it. He is hardly going to add much weight to an already lightweight pack. As a Prop I don't see him eating up many meters and to me he looks more like a potential Lockers replacement at 13.

It is obvious he is a project signing, which is slightly frustrating after a disappointing season, but let's give the kid a chance before writing him off.


looks decent on youtube - wont ever be playing that free flowing rugby again.

but the main question is - can he wrestle?
Wellens 3/10 Like public transport. Late, slow and stunk

FIOS
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:35 pm
It does but it doesnt have to cost the earth. We need a hooker, the best prospect in this country by a mile plays for a team in need of cash. Danny Walker at Widnes


One of the best prospects in the country is our U19's player of the year and hooker Josh Ganson
