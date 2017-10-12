We ache for some star quality. At present, we have only three players who even come close to the calibre we currently need at Wigan: Williams, who was promoted too early and now struggles constantly to find form, Lockers, who is at the end of his career, and Bateman, who understandably struggles to make an impact in an otherwise pathetic pack.



But it's quite apparent that you can't just sign this problem away. Contracts need to be allowed to expire, or you have to sell current personnel (hah! ... like there'd be any buyers). Even then, simply replacing them with big-name Antipodeans is not so easy. So many have come over here with big reps, and so often we've had our fingers burned. Characters like Vaeliki, Lima and now Frank-Paul have all let us down in one way or another. They've either not been as good as we expected, or they haven't tried. In contrast, players like Hoffman, Pat Richards and George Carmont were great, though the latter two were fairly unknown when we bought them. The last really major Aussie signing we made who turned out to be worth it was Trent Barrett, but it's clear that it's a lottery - you just don't know what you're going to get.



In that respect, it's surely more likely that a young bucko who wants to make his name is at least going to try.



True, I'm not bowled over by this signing. But now that my annoyance is cooling about the way 2017 ended, I do feel - assuming the young lad isn't costing us too much - that it probably can't hurt. I'm strongly hopeful that Hamlin won't be the last new recruit. And as for him only being Academy standard ... well, perhaps we should reserve judgement on that until we've at least seen him play.