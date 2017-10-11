jonh

Had a look at him on YouTube and he looks like he has a style that suits the English game.



Decent feet and good straight up and down defender.



The obvious issue is once again the size or rather the lack of it. He is hardly going to add much weight to an already lightweight pack. As a Prop I don't see him eating up many meters and to me he looks more like a potential Lockers replacement at 13.



It is obvious he is a project signing, which is slightly frustrating after a disappointing season, but let's give the kid a chance before writing him off.

ksm1701 wrote:



(no offence) Sensing a game of gobshite tennis is about to start ...



Madge recommended him but never played him even when his team was decimated...

DaveO wrote: In his speech at the end of season dinner IL told us all we have the best academy set up of the lot in any sport. So what do we do? Go and sign a 20 year old who hasn't played any first grade footy when what we need is experience and size in the front row.



I don't care how good he looks in videos against other academy opponents even if they are supposedly of a higher standard (those mentioning that are clutching at straws IMO....) he is going to take up salary cap money that needs to be spent elsewhere. There is no more guarantee he is going to make it than any other academy player. If he comes over here and at 20 walks into the first team ahead of our own academy products what does that say about the best academy in any sport? I would have thought by now the penny would have dropped that the players we bring in should complement those we produce by bringing experience, not replace them and also need their hands holding.



Dave, it is one low key signing. We've no idea what will follow so how can we comment at this point? If by February we've not brought in some experience that improves the squad instantly I think we can all have a good moan, however at this point we've signed a young lad with potential. How it warrants a meltdown is beyond me.



Only 20 and he looks as big as lockers and twice as big as Bateman. What do they feed them on over there?

Madderzahatter wrote: Only 20 and he looks as big as lockers and twice as big as Bateman. What do they feed them on over there?





Really?! He looks to me very much so in the Bateman/Faz mould in relation to build.



Really?! He looks to me very much so in the Bateman/Faz mould in relation to build.

Edit 5'10 and a touch over 15 stone. Similar if not smaller than our enormous backrow.

