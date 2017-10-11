Had a look at him on YouTube and he looks like he has a style that suits the English game.



Decent feet and good straight up and down defender.



The obvious issue is once again the size or rather the lack of it. He is hardly going to add much weight to an already lightweight pack. As a Prop I don't see him eating up many meters and to me he looks more like a potential Lockers replacement at 13.



It is obvious he is a project signing, which is slightly frustrating after a disappointing season, but let's give the kid a chance before writing him off.