WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)

Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:57 pm
jonh User avatar
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16567
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Had a look at him on YouTube and he looks like he has a style that suits the English game.

Decent feet and good straight up and down defender.

The obvious issue is once again the size or rather the lack of it. He is hardly going to add much weight to an already lightweight pack. As a Prop I don't see him eating up many meters and to me he looks more like a potential Lockers replacement at 13.

It is obvious he is a project signing, which is slightly frustrating after a disappointing season, but let's give the kid a chance before writing him off.
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:58 pm
[Gareth] User avatar
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13956
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
ksm1701 wrote:
Sensing a game of gobshite tennis is about to start ... :CURTAIN:

(no offence)


An rlfans wigan postathon....
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:03 pm
Pieman User avatar
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2533
Location: Atherton
Madge recommended him but never played him even when his team was decimated...
