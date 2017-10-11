Rogues Gallery wrote: So from your knowledge which of the academy players at present in his position at Wigan do YOU think would be kept out by Hamlin?

I'll help you.

Those positions are covered by Joe Shorrocks (year 1) Sammy Kibula, Caine Barnes and Ollie Partington (year2) so Hamlin is two or three years further down the track.

Those players won't be ready next year, Jack Wells will.



The academy cannot produce five or six players every year for the first team, it's never happened anywhere.



I don't know how good Hamlin is, but to have a go at Wigans academy because a player MAY get in ahead of him is stupidity beyond belief.



Is it a chance worth taking, time will tell.

How on earth are you saying I am having a go at Wigan's academy? All I mean is if he walks into the side in front of home grown talent then it makes a bit of a mockery of us claiming to have sports best academy. To answer your question the player most likely to kept out is Sammy Kibula IMO but thanks for making my point for me when you said our academy cannot produce five or six players for the first team every year (though I have no idea who suggested they should produce that many, do you?).I know it can't produce five or six players. I often quote John Monie's view myself which is you are lucky if you getout of your academy first team making the grade as justification for signing players from outside the club but notfrom outside the club, experienced players. And this is the point. Hamlin is an academy player. He is not an established player. He's never played 1st grade and all you know of him is a few clips off You-tube. He is no more or less likely to make it than Kibula or any of the others. He doesn't address any of the issues the team faces. When it is accepted that you get few academy players making the grade it makes no sense to me for the club to go and sign another academy player from outside the club in my opinion.