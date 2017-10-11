|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30250
|
moto748 wrote:
I think it's fair to say, though, that the opponents Hamlin was playing against are of a higher standard than those Wells and Field have been facing in England.
And a higher age group.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:38 pm
|
DaveO
100% League Network
Joined:
Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
13977Location:
Chester
|
In his speech at the end of season dinner IL told us all we have the best academy set up of the lot in any sport. So what do we do? Go and sign a 20 year old who hasn't played any first grade footy when what we need is experience and size in the front row.
I don't care how good he looks in videos against other academy opponents even if they are supposedly of a higher standard (those mentioning that are clutching at straws IMO....) he is going to take up salary cap money that needs to be spent elsewhere. There is no more guarantee he is going to make it than any other academy player. If he comes over here and at 20 walks into the first team ahead of our own academy products what does that say about the best academy in any sport? I would have thought by now the penny would have dropped that the players we bring in should complement those we produce by bringing experience, not replace them and also need their hands holding.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:42 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30250
|
DaveO.
How much academy rugby do you actually watch?
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:54 pm
|
DaveO
100% League Network
Joined:
Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
13977Location:
Chester
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
DaveO.
How much academy rugby do you actually watch?
I watch the stuff they put on Wigan TV though what how much academy RL I watch has got to do with the points I made I have no idea, though I have a feeling you are about to enlighten me
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:14 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21271
WIGAN
|
Why people get so upset over a roll of the dice signing like this is beyond me. He's a kid who'll be coming over on a low salary, desperate to make a name for himself. We have very little to lose on it whichever way it all pans out.
To sign anyone else the club need to lose people from the wage bill. I'm guessing that's what they're trying to do. If and when they do that and we then go out and sign young project replacements, I may have a grumble but as things stand all this signing can do is add some depth.
Here's hoping Maguire opened our eyes to a young kid desperate for a chance at Souths with a contract coming to an end, who he knows is a top prospect.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:16 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30250
|
DaveO wrote:
I watch the stuff they put on Wigan TV though what how much academy RL I watch has got to do with the points I made I have no idea, though I have a feeling you are about to enlighten me
So from your knowledge which of the academy players at present in his position at Wigan do YOU think would be kept out by Hamlin?
I'll help you.
Those positions are covered by Joe Shorrocks (year 1) Sammy Kibula, Caine Barnes and Ollie Partington (year2) so Hamlin is two or three years further down the track.
Those players won't be ready next year, Jack Wells will.
The academy cannot produce five or six players every year for the first team, it's never happened anywhere.
I don't know how good Hamlin is, but to have a go at Wigans academy because a player MAY get in ahead of him is stupidity beyond belief.
Is it a chance worth taking, time will tell.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:41 pm
|
DaveO
100% League Network
Joined:
Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
13977Location:
Chester
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
So from your knowledge which of the academy players at present in his position at Wigan do YOU think would be kept out by Hamlin?
I'll help you.
Those positions are covered by Joe Shorrocks (year 1) Sammy Kibula, Caine Barnes and Ollie Partington (year2) so Hamlin is two or three years further down the track.
Those players won't be ready next year, Jack Wells will.
The academy cannot produce five or six players every year for the first team, it's never happened anywhere.
I don't know how good Hamlin is, but to have a go at Wigans academy because a player MAY get in ahead of him is stupidity beyond belief.
Is it a chance worth taking, time will tell.
How on earth are you saying I am having a go at Wigan's academy? All I mean is if he walks into the side in front of home grown talent then it makes a bit of a mockery of us claiming to have sports best academy. To answer your question the player most likely to kept out is Sammy Kibula IMO but thanks for making my point for me when you said our academy cannot produce five or six players for the first team every year (though I have no idea who suggested they should produce that many, do you?).
I know it can't produce five or six players. I often quote John Monie's view myself which is you are lucky if you get three
out of your academy first team making the grade as justification for signing players from outside the club but not academy players
from outside the club, experienced players. And this is the point. Hamlin is an academy player. He is not an established player. He's never played 1st grade and all you know of him is a few clips off You-tube. He is no more or less likely to make it than Kibula or any of the others. He doesn't address any of the issues the team faces. When it is accepted that you get few academy players making the grade it makes no sense to me for the club to go and sign another academy player from outside the club in my opinion.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:51 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 04, 2005 10:24 am
Posts: 811
Formerly of Whelley via The River Caves, but now in the next best thing, Chorley!
|
Sensing a game of gobshite tennis is about to start ... (no offence)
|
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'

Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:13 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5720
|
We have the best academy except when it comes down to developing props.
Why do we think we can turn this guy into a quality player but we couldn’t with Bretherton?
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:14 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 530
|
Our academy can just about hold their own against league one mid table teams. When compared to the Skolars at the start of the season we look good ball in hand but suffered badly for size. This lad is playing at a higher level than that. He probably is not going to impede the likes of Kibula who will need another five years to reach his peak, and will need some time out on loan to toughen up. Young Shorrocks (not the brother of the other one) Partington, Barnes and a couple of others have talent but are nowhere near ready yet. I would imagine that this lad is probably closest to Wells in terms of development and should be ready for consideration.
|
