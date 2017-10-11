DaveO wrote:
I watch the stuff they put on Wigan TV though what how much academy RL I watch has got to do with the points I made I have no idea, though I have a feeling you are about to enlighten me
So from your knowledge which of the academy players at present in his position at Wigan do YOU think would be kept out by Hamlin?
I'll help you.
Those positions are covered by Joe Shorrocks (year 1) Sammy Kibula, Caine Barnes and Ollie Partington (year2) so Hamlin is two or three years further down the track.
Those players won't be ready next year, Jack Wells will.
The academy cannot produce five or six players every year for the first team, it's never happened anywhere.
I don't know how good Hamlin is, but to have a go at Wigans academy because a player MAY get in ahead of him is stupidity beyond belief.
Is it a chance worth taking, time will tell.
|