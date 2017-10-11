In his speech at the end of season dinner IL told us all we have the best academy set up of the lot in any sport. So what do we do? Go and sign a 20 year old who hasn't played any first grade footy when what we need is experience and size in the front row.



I don't care how good he looks in videos against other academy opponents even if they are supposedly of a higher standard (those mentioning that are clutching at straws IMO....) he is going to take up salary cap money that needs to be spent elsewhere. There is no more guarantee he is going to make it than any other academy player. If he comes over here and at 20 walks into the first team ahead of our own academy products what does that say about the best academy in any sport? I would have thought by now the penny would have dropped that the players we bring in should complement those we produce by bringing experience, not replace them and also need their hands holding.