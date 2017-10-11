Looks like a decent enough player, but I just worry that we have announced a "new prop".



If we plan to use him at prop, he had better be prepared to bulk up - A lot - Which will cost him some pace.



We already have about the lightest front row in SuperLeague, which Hamlin will do nothing to fix.



I hope that he will be a great addition to the team, and it looks like he will be our best bet for backup to SOL, but for me, we still need to bring in a version of FPN that actually does what it is supposed to.



We need a beast in the team, and preferably one that can last longer than 10-15 minutes at a time.



Back on topic - Welcome to Wigan, Gabe. Hope you rip it up over the next 2 years.