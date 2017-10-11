WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)

Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:41 am
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
i wasnt moaning. he might be good but no bugger has ever heard of him. We need proven players at this very moment. We dont have room for any more projects. As i said though, if he is one of a few then i will be happy



David Vaeliki was a well known name when he came over. :wink:
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:41 am
Looks like a decent enough player, but I just worry that we have announced a "new prop".

If we plan to use him at prop, he had better be prepared to bulk up - A lot - Which will cost him some pace.

We already have about the lightest front row in SuperLeague, which Hamlin will do nothing to fix.

I hope that he will be a great addition to the team, and it looks like he will be our best bet for backup to SOL, but for me, we still need to bring in a version of FPN that actually does what it is supposed to.

We need a beast in the team, and preferably one that can last longer than 10-15 minutes at a time.

Back on topic - Welcome to Wigan, Gabe. Hope you rip it up over the next 2 years.
Last edited by Pie Eyed on Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:42 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:42 am
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
If he is one of a few could be a potential find i suppose. Hardly going to be expected to rip it up at 20 years old though. Doubt he will play much. Slightly un-inspiring though i must admit. Signing a prop who couldnt get a game from a side that has been woeful for 3 years just reminds me of Navarrette. Do we have scouts or do we just rely on past players and recommendations?

Is Madge's recommendation not good enough for you then?
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:51 am
There are some on here who didn’t want Madge here... ‘Rookie coach’ said one board monitor....
Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:06 pm
Any signing is a gamble to a certain extent. Asotasi went to Wire with a big rep and flopped. Time will tell how he will do for us, if he flops at least he isn't taking a big chunk of the cap up.
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:15 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
i wasnt moaning. he might be good but no bugger has ever heard of him. We need proven players at this very moment. We dont have room for any more projects. As i said though, if he is one of a few then i will be happy
Nobody had heard of Carmont iirc, look how that turned out
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:22 pm
Think some are getting a bit overexcited from an academy highlights video - I'm sure Wells, Field etc would look like world beaters in a video of their academy highlights as well. Good that we are adding depth/competition for places given we are possibly losing Navarette/Bretherton/Shelford (not sure which are announced and which are strong rumours)
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:39 pm
Welcome to Wigan Gabe. Hope it goes well for him.

So many factors in play so impossible to predict how he'll do until we see him in action over here. I will say though that his footwork looks outstanding for a forward.
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:45 pm
Grimmy wrote:
Think some are getting a bit overexcited from an academy highlights video - I'm sure Wells, Field etc would look like world beaters in a video of their academy highlights as well. Good that we are adding depth/competition for places given we are possibly losing Navarette/Bretherton/Shelford (not sure which are announced and which are strong rumours)


Overexcited? No, just looks to have potential, and having been signed from a reserve grade I doubt he's costing too much. So with that in mind it looks a good signing. I'm hardly sat at my desk high fiving everyone.
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:21 pm
Grimmy wrote:
Think some are getting a bit overexcited from an academy highlights video - I'm sure Wells, Field etc would look like world beaters in a video of their academy highlights as well.


I think it's fair to say, though, that the opponents Hamlin was playing against are of a higher standard than those Wells and Field have been facing in England.
