|
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17964
|
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
i wasnt moaning. he might be good but no bugger has ever heard of him. We need proven players at this very moment. We dont have room for any more projects. As i said though, if he is one of a few then i will be happy
David Vaeliki was a well known name when he came over.
|
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA
WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017
SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016
CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013
LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012
ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2017
BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012
CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:41 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3238
Location: At the match with Aoife on my shoulders
|
Looks like a decent enough player, but I just worry that we have announced a "new prop".
If we plan to use him at prop, he had better be prepared to bulk up - A lot - Which will cost him some pace.
We already have about the lightest front row in SuperLeague, which Hamlin will do nothing to fix.
I hope that he will be a great addition to the team, and it looks like he will be our best bet for backup to SOL, but for me, we still need to bring in a version of FPN that actually does what it is supposed to.
We need a beast in the team, and preferably one that can last longer than 10-15 minutes at a time.
Back on topic - Welcome to Wigan, Gabe. Hope you rip it up over the next 2 years.
Last edited by Pie Eyed
on Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:42 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
No trees were harmed during the creation of this post.
However, a number of electrons were mildly inconvenienced.
.
Saint94 wrote "Every team is in your feckin shadow....we all know." - Amen to that, brother
.
Saddened! wrote "We've got the worst backline in the competition, bar possibly London and Wakey. I'd swap our 1-7 with Salford in a heartbeat."
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:42 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1919
|
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
If he is one of a few could be a potential find i suppose. Hardly going to be expected to rip it up at 20 years old though. Doubt he will play much. Slightly un-inspiring though i must admit. Signing a prop who couldnt get a game from a side that has been woeful for 3 years just reminds me of Navarrette. Do we have scouts or do we just rely on past players and recommendations?
Is Madge's recommendation not good enough for you then?
|
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:51 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5512
Location: 3 Peers
|
There are some on here who didn’t want Madge here... ‘Rookie coach’ said one board monitor....
|
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.
Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.
aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:06 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 612
|
Any signing is a gamble to a certain extent. Asotasi went to Wire with a big rep and flopped. Time will tell how he will do for us, if he flops at least he isn't taking a big chunk of the cap up.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:15 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 131
|
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
i wasnt moaning. he might be good but no bugger has ever heard of him. We need proven players at this very moment. We dont have room for any more projects. As i said though, if he is one of a few then i will be happy
Nobody had heard of Carmont iirc, look how that turned out
|
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:22 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12532
|
Think some are getting a bit overexcited from an academy highlights video - I'm sure Wells, Field etc would look like world beaters in a video of their academy highlights as well. Good that we are adding depth/competition for places given we are possibly losing Navarette/Bretherton/Shelford (not sure which are announced and which are strong rumours)
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:39 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6675
Location: The Mighty Wigan
|
Welcome to Wigan Gabe. Hope it goes well for him.
So many factors in play so impossible to predict how he'll do until we see him in action over here. I will say though that his footwork looks outstanding for a forward.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:45 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts: 1284
Location: Oldham.
|
Grimmy wrote:
Think some are getting a bit overexcited from an academy highlights video - I'm sure Wells, Field etc would look like world beaters in a video of their academy highlights as well. Good that we are adding depth/competition for places given we are possibly losing Navarette/Bretherton/Shelford (not sure which are announced and which are strong rumours)
Overexcited? No, just looks to have potential, and having been signed from a reserve grade I doubt he's costing too much. So with that in mind it looks a good signing. I'm hardly sat at my desk high fiving everyone.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Akinwale Arobieke, Angelus, apollosghost, Barrett was robbed, Bigredwarrior, blackpoolwigan, Cherry_&_White, Cherry_Warrior, Chris_H, ChrisA, CM Punk, CyberPieMan, Edinburgh Warrior, green machine, Grimmy, Guerrier, Itchy Arsenal, J L Hooker, ksm1701, Last Son of Wigan, LewCharnock, MadDogg, Marcus's Bicycle, MattyB, MDW12, moto748, nikos, Pie Eyed, PurpleCheeseWarrior, RichieS, Rogues Gallery, spartakmixtapes, Suzy Banyon, tank123, The Whiffy Kipper, thepimp007, TonyM19, warrior1872, Ziggy Stardust and 449 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,390
|2,912
|76,294
|4,559
|SET
|