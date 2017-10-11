WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)

New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:03 am
http://wiganwarriors.com/news/2017-10-1 ... -up-hamlin

Prop or loose forward, 2 year deal.
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:14 am
I remember the days when the club made signings that would excite us.
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:16 am
If he is one of a few could be a potential find i suppose. Hardly going to be expected to rip it up at 20 years old though. Doubt he will play much. Slightly un-inspiring though i must admit. Signing a prop who couldnt get a game from a side that has been woeful for 3 years just reminds me of Navarrette. Do we have scouts or do we just rely on past players and recommendations?
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:30 am
Christ on a bike can we not wait until he get here before we decide hes not good enough? He's 20, repped NSW at under 16 and under 18, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do for us in the coming years. He's a prop and god knows we need one. Being able to play Loose may come in handy when Lockers retires too.
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:35 am
Fans moaning about no signings for weeks, we make a signing and what happens, moan moan moan, i see it as a replacement for the French lad that went home
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:36 am
Put ‘Gabe Hamlin highlights’ into YouTube.

Great defence and can certainly find the line, strong at getting past the opposition and decent footwork too.

Will do for me!
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:36 am
The lad looks decent, definitely not afraid to put a big shot in, good feet and confident by the looks of it. SL is of a lower standard than the NRL, which means he won't have the same competition for places, he will get plenty of gametime. He looks a much better prospect than Bretherton and Naverette.
Re: New Signing: Gabriel Hamlin (Official)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:37 am
Will take a year to settled. Will probably play well in his second year, then go back to the NRL once developed at Wigan.

That's if he isn't home sick first.
