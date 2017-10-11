|
I remember the days when the club made signings that would excite us.
If he is one of a few could be a potential find i suppose. Hardly going to be expected to rip it up at 20 years old though. Doubt he will play much. Slightly un-inspiring though i must admit. Signing a prop who couldnt get a game from a side that has been woeful for 3 years just reminds me of Navarrette. Do we have scouts or do we just rely on past players and recommendations?
Christ on a bike can we not wait until he get here before we decide hes not good enough? He's 20, repped NSW at under 16 and under 18, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do for us in the coming years. He's a prop and god knows we need one. Being able to play Loose may come in handy when Lockers retires too.
Fans moaning about no signings for weeks, we make a signing and what happens, moan moan moan, i see it as a replacement for the French lad that went home
Put ‘Gabe Hamlin highlights’ into YouTube.
Great defence and can certainly find the line, strong at getting past the opposition and decent footwork too.
Will do for me!
The lad looks decent, definitely not afraid to put a big shot in, good feet and confident by the looks of it. SL is of a lower standard than the NRL, which means he won't have the same competition for places, he will get plenty of gametime. He looks a much better prospect than Bretherton and Naverette.
Will take a year to settled. Will probably play well in his second year, then go back to the NRL once developed at Wigan.
That's if he isn't home sick first.
