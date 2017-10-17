billysbestmate wrote: I will have to be careful here as i may end up agreeing with you , Hull got beat in the semi by in my opinion the best team in superleague as much as i hate leeds and your new singing who's name i refuse to mention was head and shoulders above both Hull and Cas.As for the big four they no longer exist only in the eyes sky Tv. Last years superleague was probably the poorest so far Castleford being shown up twice in big games by Hull and Leeds.

As for Hull , Fonua has been replaced by a player just as big but with pace and Ellis having only played half the games through injury is replaced by Abdul , Hadley , Fash or Turgut all young guns waiting to take there place.

I don't think leeds were the best team in SL but they probably played their best 2 games of the season in the play offs and therefore deservedly won the comp. We were pretty poor in the game at headingley but only lost by virtue of a missed goal kick and had we played anything near our potential on the night I think we'd have lifted teh trophy as cas were never going to win it