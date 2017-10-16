WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Realistic aims for this season

Re: Realistic aims for this season
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:00 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10616
If you stay up then its a good season regardless of how you do it. I do quite like the squad you have put together (presumably with more to come), I rate it higher than the one Leigh brought up with them. But realistically, there aren't many weak sides these days. Top 8 isn't unrealistic, but its unlikely I would say. If you can finish 9th/10th and negotiate the middle 8's without too much drama that's about right for the squad you have. Anything better is a bonus.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:09 am
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5162
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
If you stay up then its a good season regardless of how you do it. I do quite like the squad you have put together (presumably with more to come), I rate it higher than the one Leigh brought up with them. But realistically, there aren't many weak sides these days. Top 8 isn't unrealistic, but its unlikely I would say. If you can finish 9th/10th and negotiate the middle 8's without too much drama that's about right for the squad you have. Anything better is a bonus.


I think that's a decent summary, the one thing I think is wrong is that there aren't any weak sides. I think overall the league isn't that strong. The big hitters have been misfiring of late, Wigan, Wire and Saints for most of the season were poor, Leeds won the GF and finished 2nd in the league and never really looked convincing. Even your lot were inconsistent and covered what was generally not a great league campaign with the CC win.

Wakey and to some extent Cas showed what can be done with good organisation and a well balanced squad, depth seems key to the teams that did well and this is something we have addressed in our year out of SL.

Survival will be the aim with the target being 8th, I think this is achievable but difficult.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:16 am
billysbestmate

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 25
barham red wrote:
I think that's a decent summary, the one thing I think is wrong is that there aren't any weak sides. I think overall the league isn't that strong. The big hitters have been misfiring of late, Wigan, Wire and Saints for most of the season were poor, Leeds won the GF and finished 2nd in the league and never really looked convincing. Even your lot were inconsistent and covered what was generally not a great league campaign with the CC win.

Wakey and to some extent Cas showed what can be done with good organisation and a well balanced squad, depth seems key to the teams that did well and this is something we have addressed in our year out of SL.

Survival will be the aim with the target being 8th, I think this is achievable but difficult.

You forgot another big hitter in hull Fc winning them cup and being in the the top 4 :ROCKS:
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:17 am
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5162
billysbestmate wrote:
You forgot I can't read :ROCKS:


edited for accuracy
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:26 am
Salty mouse
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 264
barham red wrote:
edited for accuracy


:lol: that's made my morning.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:02 pm
billysbestmate

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 25
Nice one , still does not change the fact Hull FC are in the top 6 .
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:59 pm
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5162
I’ll reply even though it will be proven to be a pointless task.

Hull had a disappointing end to the season and I would assume that the target would have been to have reached the GF, with the way the other teams were performing and the standard that had been set throughout the year this was probably the best chance anyone outside of the traditional ‘Big 4’ had of winning the GF. Cas were the only team to show any real form all year and Hull had the better of them, so I would assume Pearson and Radford would have been at best satisfied and maybe even disappointed with the outcome of the 2016 campaign.

Next year will have a number of variables in the mix, can Wakey kick on, will Salford be able to compete. Will Wire and Catalan struggle again or can they do a Leeds. How will Leeds go without Burrow and McGuire. Hull have to replace Ellis and Fonua and deal with a trip to Oz as do Wigan. Can Cas replicate this year or are they a flash in the pan. St’s look to have a good squad and look to be preseason favourites.

Each year we do a prediction league, I’m yet to get close with my predictions
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:08 pm
billysbestmate

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 25
[quote="barham red"]I’ll reply even though it will be proven to be a pointless task.

Hull had a disappointing end to the season and I would assume that the target would have been to have reached the GF, with the way the other teams were performing and the standard that had been set throughout the year this was probably the best chance anyone outside of the traditional ‘Big 4’ had of winning the GF. Cas were the only team to show any real form all year and Hull had the better of them, so I would assume Pearson and Radford would have been at best satisfied and maybe even disappointed with the outcome of the 2016 campaign.

Next year will have a number of variables in the mix, can Wakey kick on, will Salford be able to compete. Will Wire and Catalan struggle again or can they do a Leeds. How will Leeds go without Burrow and McGuire. Hull have to replace Ellis and Fonua and deal with a trip to Oz as do Wigan. Can Cas replicate this year or are they a flash in the pan. St’s look to have a good squad and look to be preseason favourites.

Each year we do a prediction league, I’m yet to get close with my predictions[/quote

I will have to be careful here as i may end up agreeing with you , Hull got beat in the semi by in my opinion the best team in superleague as much as i hate leeds and your new singing who's name i refuse to mention was head and shoulders above both Hull and Cas.As for the big four they no longer exist only in the eyes sky Tv. Last years superleague was probably the poorest so far Castleford being shown up twice in big games by Hull and Leeds.
As for Hull , Fonua has been replaced by a player just as big but with pace and Ellis having only played half the games through injury is replaced by Abdul , Hadley , Fash or Turgut all young guns waiting to take there place.
