Hull had a disappointing end to the season and I would assume that the target would have been to have reached the GF, with the way the other teams were performing and the standard that had been set throughout the year this was probably the best chance anyone outside of the traditional ‘Big 4’ had of winning the GF. Cas were the only team to show any real form all year and Hull had the better of them, so I would assume Pearson and Radford would have been at best satisfied and maybe even disappointed with the outcome of the 2016 campaign.



Next year will have a number of variables in the mix, can Wakey kick on, will Salford be able to compete. Will Wire and Catalan struggle again or can they do a Leeds. How will Leeds go without Burrow and McGuire. Hull have to replace Ellis and Fonua and deal with a trip to Oz as do Wigan. Can Cas replicate this year or are they a flash in the pan. St’s look to have a good squad and look to be preseason favourites.



Each year we do a prediction league, I’m yet to get close with my predictions[/quote



I will have to be careful here as i may end up agreeing with you , Hull got beat in the semi by in my opinion the best team in superleague as much as i hate leeds and your new singing who's name i refuse to mention was head and shoulders above both Hull and Cas.As for the big four they no longer exist only in the eyes sky Tv. Last years superleague was probably the poorest so far Castleford being shown up twice in big games by Hull and Leeds.

As for Hull , Fonua has been replaced by a player just as big but with pace and Ellis having only played half the games through injury is replaced by Abdul , Hadley , Fash or Turgut all young guns waiting to take there place.