Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:00 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10616
If you stay up then its a good season regardless of how you do it. I do quite like the squad you have put together (presumably with more to come), I rate it higher than the one Leigh brought up with them. But realistically, there aren't many weak sides these days. Top 8 isn't unrealistic, but its unlikely I would say. If you can finish 9th/10th and negotiate the middle 8's without too much drama that's about right for the squad you have. Anything better is a bonus.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:09 am
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5161
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
If you stay up then its a good season regardless of how you do it. I do quite like the squad you have put together (presumably with more to come), I rate it higher than the one Leigh brought up with them. But realistically, there aren't many weak sides these days. Top 8 isn't unrealistic, but its unlikely I would say. If you can finish 9th/10th and negotiate the middle 8's without too much drama that's about right for the squad you have. Anything better is a bonus.


I think that's a decent summary, the one thing I think is wrong is that there aren't any weak sides. I think overall the league isn't that strong. The big hitters have been misfiring of late, Wigan, Wire and Saints for most of the season were poor, Leeds won the GF and finished 2nd in the league and never really looked convincing. Even your lot were inconsistent and covered what was generally not a great league campaign with the CC win.

Wakey and to some extent Cas showed what can be done with good organisation and a well balanced squad, depth seems key to the teams that did well and this is something we have addressed in our year out of SL.

Survival will be the aim with the target being 8th, I think this is achievable but difficult.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:16 am
billysbestmate

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 23
barham red wrote:
I think that's a decent summary, the one thing I think is wrong is that there aren't any weak sides. I think overall the league isn't that strong. The big hitters have been misfiring of late, Wigan, Wire and Saints for most of the season were poor, Leeds won the GF and finished 2nd in the league and never really looked convincing. Even your lot were inconsistent and covered what was generally not a great league campaign with the CC win.

Wakey and to some extent Cas showed what can be done with good organisation and a well balanced squad, depth seems key to the teams that did well and this is something we have addressed in our year out of SL.

Survival will be the aim with the target being 8th, I think this is achievable but difficult.

You forgot another big hitter in hull Fc winning them cup and being in the the top 4 :ROCKS:
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:17 am
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5161
billysbestmate wrote:
You forgot I can't read :ROCKS:


edited for accuracy
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:26 am
Salty mouse
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 264
barham red wrote:
edited for accuracy


:lol: that's made my morning.
