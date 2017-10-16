Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: If you stay up then its a good season regardless of how you do it. I do quite like the squad you have put together (presumably with more to come), I rate it higher than the one Leigh brought up with them. But realistically, there aren't many weak sides these days. Top 8 isn't unrealistic, but its unlikely I would say. If you can finish 9th/10th and negotiate the middle 8's without too much drama that's about right for the squad you have. Anything better is a bonus.

I think that's a decent summary, the one thing I think is wrong is that there aren't any weak sides. I think overall the league isn't that strong. The big hitters have been misfiring of late, Wigan, Wire and Saints for most of the season were poor, Leeds won the GF and finished 2nd in the league and never really looked convincing. Even your lot were inconsistent and covered what was generally not a great league campaign with the CC win.Wakey and to some extent Cas showed what can be done with good organisation and a well balanced squad, depth seems key to the teams that did well and this is something we have addressed in our year out of SL.Survival will be the aim with the target being 8th, I think this is achievable but difficult.