If you stay up then its a good season regardless of how you do it. I do quite like the squad you have put together (presumably with more to come), I rate it higher than the one Leigh brought up with them. But realistically, there aren't many weak sides these days. Top 8 isn't unrealistic, but its unlikely I would say. If you can finish 9th/10th and negotiate the middle 8's without too much drama that's about right for the squad you have. Anything better is a bonus.