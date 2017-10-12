WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Realistic aims for this season

Board index Super League Hull KR Realistic aims for this season

Post a reply
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:40 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5835
Location: east east hull
billysbestmate wrote:
Any truth in the Chris wellham rumour , heard he's on his way back to rovers.

Any truth in the rumour that your mammy has grounded you for telling lies
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:50 pm
des lawson User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 96
Rumour has it tommy lee has signed for st helens.Phew.!!
Last edited by des lawson on Thu Oct 12, 2017 2:10 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:51 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 992
Redrobnorris wrote:
Here come all the cages getting rattled by someone having a bit of light fun, on a serious note I would take Craig hall as he's as good if not better than what we have got in my opinion, we are a newly promoted club and we are not going to attract top class players.


Why would we not attract top class players? If we are prepared to pay the wage then why not? Bit of a strange comment from a Rovers supporter?
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 3:09 pm
billysbestmate Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 22
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
No, but it's no rumour that you are a complete an utter bell end, that's a definite and irrefutable fact.

I resemble that remark . Usual full on attack from a deluded neer do well :roll:
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 3:12 pm
Redrobnorris Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:44 am
Posts: 5
craig hkr wrote:
Why would we not attract top class players? If we are prepared to pay the wage then why not? Bit of a strange comment from a Rovers supporter?

Sorry I didn't quite get across what I actually meant, I mean obviously if we pay the money yes but if a player has a choice between Leeds and us...I think we should have enough to make the 8 I have faith in sheens.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 3:26 pm
billysbestmate Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 22
fun time frankie wrote:
Any truth in the rumour that your mammy has grounded you for telling lies


Like the tommy lee one that now seems to be coming home to roost . :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen:
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:23 pm
Dudley User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 9:08 am
Posts: 2187
Location: Somewhere in the Stratosphere.
billysbestmate wrote:
Like the tommy lee one that now seems to be coming home to roost . :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen:

What are basing that on, the fact it's made the HDM? Must be right then.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:24 pm
luke ShipleyRed Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 20
Expecting to be in the m8's, hoping for 8th to 6th. Don't think the quality in SL was great last year, so expecting quite a few sides to make a fair few signings. Especially with it being WC year.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:10 pm
Paul_HKR Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 143
Realistic aim for 2018 based on the roster that we know and the Maguire-factor 6th-8th is achievable, and higher if a quality scrum half can be enticed to Rovers.

Keeping the nucleus of the 2017 squad should provide momentum, and hopefully the likes of Shaw, Minns, Heffernan, Atkins and Johnson can kick on. We will need back-up to support these players.

I'd like to see a specialist 9 brought in to support Lunt to allow Lawler to develop in the back row - what a player Lawler is, you build your pack around players like him. It will be interesting to see how Donaldson shapes up, and Quinlan, who were both dogged by injuries but when fit and healthy they bring so much to the team.

It will be very interesting to see how Sheens' approaches recruitment. I don't envy his task.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:04 pm
phil webbo User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 26, 2007 7:45 am
Posts: 2562
Location: East Hull is Wonderful
DGM wrote:
You never know, 2018 could be the year you double your Challenge Cup wins, with your current record standing at 1 win from what, 121 attempts? It's only 5 wins for you after all.

And you have spent exactly twice as long in Super League and have won it the same amount of times as us.
Barton Flyer wrote:texted my son to say light at the end of the tunnel, unfortunately it was a train coming! Re:- Rovers v Salford 29/03/09

HFC Boy wrote:Hull FC have not risen to the Challenge of Hull KR .



Success consists of getting up just one more time than you've fallen down.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: luke ShipleyRed and 97 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,9141,84676,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM