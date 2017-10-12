Realistic aim for 2018 based on the roster that we know and the Maguire-factor 6th-8th is achievable, and higher if a quality scrum half can be enticed to Rovers.



Keeping the nucleus of the 2017 squad should provide momentum, and hopefully the likes of Shaw, Minns, Heffernan, Atkins and Johnson can kick on. We will need back-up to support these players.



I'd like to see a specialist 9 brought in to support Lunt to allow Lawler to develop in the back row - what a player Lawler is, you build your pack around players like him. It will be interesting to see how Donaldson shapes up, and Quinlan, who were both dogged by injuries but when fit and healthy they bring so much to the team.



It will be very interesting to see how Sheens' approaches recruitment. I don't envy his task.