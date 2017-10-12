WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Realistic aims for this season

Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:26 am
Salty mouse
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 256
If tommy lee is underwhelming then prepare yourselves for the craig hall rumour doing the rounds!
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:25 am
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 985
I like Craig Hall as a player.Not seen any Toronto games so don't know how he has fared? Got to play 6 for me,he has skill and a bit of Paul Cooke about him. But he wasn't consistent for us last time around.Can cover every position in the backs so bit of value in him?Suppose Lee is similar in that he would probably be good value with his experience? Not world beaters but in a salary cap controlled squad they wouldn't be out of place I reckon?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:33 am
Keiththered
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 673
craig hkr wrote:
I like Craig Hall as a player.Not seen any Toronto games so don't know how he has fared? Got to play 6 for me,he has skill and a bit of Paul Cooke about him. But he wasn't consistent for us last time around.Can cover every position in the backs so bit of value in him?Suppose Lee is similar in that he would probably be good value with his experience? Not world beaters but in a salary cap controlled squad they wouldn't be out of place I reckon?


Please not Lee. We don't want just experience, he has plenty of that, we want ability and other than when he first burst onto the scene he had shown very little of that.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:51 am
Seventies red
Joined: Mon Nov 24, 2008 11:08 am
Posts: 1740
Keiththered wrote:
Please not Lee. We don't want just experience, he has plenty of that, we want ability and other than when he first burst onto the scene he had shown very little of that.


In an article the other day by Neil Hudgell, it says that the board and Tim Sheens are going for quality not quantity, so personally I would dismiss both of those rumours.
Plus the fact that Sheens is going over to Australia to run his eye over certain players, means that we may have to wait a few weeks before knowing exactly who will be signed up.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:57 am
billysbestmate

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 15
Redrobnorris wrote:
Sure someone posted about the tommy lee thing on here but got blown out the water by all the know it all experts??


It was me that posted it but as it was a negative post it all the usual re buffing ,don't upset the love in.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:59 am
billysbestmate

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 15
Salty mouse wrote:
If tommy lee is underwhelming then prepare yourselves for the craig hall rumour doing the rounds!

Pure class. :CRAZY: :CRAZY: :CRAZY: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :CROWDED: :CROWDED: :CROWDED:
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:04 am
Redrobnorris

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:44 am
Posts: 3
billysbestmate wrote:
Pure class. :CRAZY: :CRAZY: :CRAZY: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :CROWDED: :CROWDED: :CROWDED:

Here come all the cages getting rattled by someone having a bit of light fun, on a serious note I would take Craig hall as he's as good if not better than what we have got in my opinion, we are a newly promoted club and we are not going to attract top class players.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:12 am
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 796
Young ZDC is still a better investment than Hall or Lee. ZDC is young enough and eager enough to improve. Hall and Lee aren't. Hall in particular, was always going to shine in the lower leagues, but is not SL quality.

Marsh offers nothing and needs to go. Signing Dagger seems to indicate the end of the line for Quinlan. Moss (for all I didn't rate him at the start of the season) turned in some excellent performances at FB. Have to see if he is SL quality. So with Lunt and Lawler the main choice Hooker with Jubb waiting in the wings, and Atkin, McGuire and possibly still Ellis (meh) at HB, Moss or Dagger at FB, most of the key pivots are filled (unless we bring in any players that are better). Neither Lee nor Hall improve those positions.

Back on topic. The aim - avoid the m8s, anything more is a bonus for 2018.
