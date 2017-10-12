Young ZDC is still a better investment than Hall or Lee. ZDC is young enough and eager enough to improve. Hall and Lee aren't. Hall in particular, was always going to shine in the lower leagues, but is not SL quality.
Marsh offers nothing and needs to go. Signing Dagger seems to indicate the end of the line for Quinlan. Moss (for all I didn't rate him at the start of the season) turned in some excellent performances at FB. Have to see if he is SL quality. So with Lunt and Lawler the main choice Hooker with Jubb waiting in the wings, and Atkin, McGuire and possibly still Ellis (meh) at HB, Moss or Dagger at FB, most of the key pivots are filled (unless we bring in any players that are better). Neither Lee nor Hall improve those positions.
Back on topic. The aim - avoid the m8s, anything more is a bonus for 2018.
