The same old pissants turn up to try and pull us down.Ive just re watched the Widnes game and Shaws try is a thing of beauty.The fruitcake saying we need 10 players is deluded.Cas and Wakey have shown team spirit and no prima Donna can take you a fair way.In the past we've had big salary big reputation bad attitude types aplenty. This time it feels different and the mixture of young and old,the real team spirit is evident and from fans to the board we are all wiser for what went on.Mcguire signing looks inspired and a few more good signings and we will be competitive.Top 2 aside this year little separated the teams on league ladder.Think we foremost aim to avoid the bottom 4 and go from there.No bold forecasts,consolidation is fine in the circumstances but it's not a huge jump from mid table to top 4 and a 3 and a half game cup win