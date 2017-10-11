WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Realistic aims for this season

Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:40 pm
DGM
des lawson wrote:
I would have thought our back to back championships 1983/4 and 1984/5 surpasses your back to back cup wins,dont you. :D


If you feel you can take a small victory from that, you're welcome to it. We've won more Championships & 5 times as many challenge cups. I'll take that.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:02 pm
Hessle Roader
fun time frankie wrote:
We should aim for top 8 at least Wakefield did it with ease without spending a fortune and cas won the league at a canter both teams with just good solid squads


And with a coach who apparently was not good enough for you.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:42 pm
SirStan
Good to see a sensible thread dragged into the gutter by the neighbours, it's another way of saying we are back.

Top 8, nothing else to say.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:16 pm
des lawson
Hessle Roader wrote:
And with a coach who apparently was not good enough for you.


Funny how the radford out brigade has disappeared, :D
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:01 pm
BiltonRobin
des lawson wrote:
Funny how the radford out brigade has disappeared, :D


Haven't you heard ? it's the Bennett out brigade now !!! :wink:
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:17 pm
Hessle Roader wrote:
And with a coach who apparently was not good enough for you.

It's like saying Daryl Powell wasn't good enough for Leeds,Wakefield is obviously a good fit for Chester he wasn't for us end of
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:42 pm
craig hkr
The same old pissants turn up to try and pull us down.Ive just re watched the Widnes game and Shaws try is a thing of beauty.The fruitcake saying we need 10 players is deluded.Cas and Wakey have shown team spirit and no prima Donna can take you a fair way.In the past we've had big salary big reputation bad attitude types aplenty. This time it feels different and the mixture of young and old,the real team spirit is evident and from fans to the board we are all wiser for what went on.Mcguire signing looks inspired and a few more good signings and we will be competitive.Top 2 aside this year little separated the teams on league ladder.Think we foremost aim to avoid the bottom 4 and go from there.No bold forecasts,consolidation is fine in the circumstances but it's not a huge jump from mid table to top 4 and a 3 and a half game cup win
