des lawson wrote:
I would have thought our back to back championships 1983/4 and 1984/5 surpasses your back to back cup wins,dont you.
If you feel you can take a small victory from that, you're welcome to it. We've won more Championships & 5 times as many challenge cups. I'll take that.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
