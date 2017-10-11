|
|
DGM wrote:
You never know, 2018 could be the year you double your Challenge Cup wins, with your current record standing at 1 win from what, 121 attempts? It's only 5 wins for you after all.
But it's that 1 win that still niggles you doesn't it
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:05 pm
|
|
should only be two aims this season , avoid relegation and win one of the derbies.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:10 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
fun time frankie wrote:
But it's that 1 win that still niggles you doesn't it
Not particularly, I wasn't even born at the time. I've been lucky to witness us win three times though.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:13 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
Chester Wednesday wrote:
should only be two aims this season , avoid relegation and win one of the derbies.
Really?
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:57 pm
|
|
Utter BOLLARDS...I want to win EVERY Derby....its great fun when the "faithful"(joke) turn on themselves, and start walking out at half time.
Plus if we do beat the curlies, how long would it be before the Radford out comments started and their forum went into meltdown..not long I suspect.
Come on Rovers, do em!
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:22 pm
|
|
what do you expect, you've had 21 goes at winning the grand final ,we need more quality to be competitive , anyone who thinks different is kidding themselves
|
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:36 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
rover 2000 wrote:
what do you expect, you've had 21 goes at winning the grand final ,we need more quality to be competitive , anyone who thinks different is kidding themselves
Well, 5 of our 6 Championship wins have been via Grand Final. Rugby League didn't start in 1996. 0/20 in the SL era.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:45 pm
|
|
We have aim for top 8, i would be happy with 7th or 8th.. bet TS is aiming higher.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:50 pm
|
|
DGM wrote:
Well, 5 of our 6 Championship wins have been via Grand Final. Rugby League didn't start in 1996. 0/20 in the SL era.
not another quote from the hob nail boots era
|
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
|