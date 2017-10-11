WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Realistic aims for this season

Board index Super League Hull KR Realistic aims for this season

Post a reply
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:59 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5829
Location: east east hull
DGM wrote:
You never know, 2018 could be the year you double your Challenge Cup wins, with your current record standing at 1 win from what, 121 attempts? It's only 5 wins for you after all.

But it's that 1 win that still niggles you doesn't it :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:05 pm
Chester Wednesday Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Dec 24, 2010 11:00 am
Posts: 508
should only be two aims this season , avoid relegation and win one of the derbies.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:10 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2172
fun time frankie wrote:
But it's that 1 win that still niggles you doesn't it :D


Not particularly, I wasn't even born at the time. I've been lucky to witness us win three times though.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:13 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2172
Chester Wednesday wrote:
should only be two aims this season , avoid relegation and win one of the derbies.


:lol: Really?
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:57 pm
Old Timer No 4 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2016 3:46 pm
Posts: 39
Utter BOLLARDS...I want to win EVERY Derby....its great fun when the "faithful"(joke) turn on themselves, and start walking out at half time.
Plus if we do beat the curlies, how long would it be before the Radford out comments started and their forum went into meltdown..not long I suspect.
Come on Rovers, do em!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot], Mudeng, Old Timer No 4, Salty mouse and 106 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,4472,54476,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM