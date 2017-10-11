|
DGM wrote:
You never know, 2018 could be the year you double your Challenge Cup wins, with your current record standing at 1 win from what, 121 attempts? It's only 5 wins for you after all.
But it's that 1 win that still niggles you doesn't it
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:05 pm
should only be two aims this season , avoid relegation and win one of the derbies.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:10 pm
DGM
fun time frankie wrote:
But it's that 1 win that still niggles you doesn't it
Not particularly, I wasn't even born at the time. I've been lucky to witness us win three times though.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:13 pm
DGM
Chester Wednesday wrote:
should only be two aims this season , avoid relegation and win one of the derbies.
Really?
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:57 pm
Utter BOLLARDS...I want to win EVERY Derby....its great fun when the "faithful"(joke) turn on themselves, and start walking out at half time.
Plus if we do beat the curlies, how long would it be before the Radford out comments started and their forum went into meltdown..not long I suspect.
Come on Rovers, do em!
