|
|
DGM wrote:
You never know, 2018 could be the year you double your Challenge Cup wins, with your current record standing at 1 win from what, 121 attempts? It's only 5 wins for you after all.
But it's that 1 win that still niggles you doesn't it
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:05 pm
|
|
should only be two aims this season , avoid relegation and win one of the derbies.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:10 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
fun time frankie wrote:
But it's that 1 win that still niggles you doesn't it
Not particularly, I wasn't even born at the time. I've been lucky to witness us win three times though.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:13 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
Chester Wednesday wrote:
should only be two aims this season , avoid relegation and win one of the derbies.
Really?
|
