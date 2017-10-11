WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Realistic aims for this season

Board index Super League Hull KR Realistic aims for this season

Post a reply
Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:15 am
Redrobnorris Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:44 am
Posts: 1
Hi I have been a regular reader on here for some time thought It's time i have a go myself, would like to know where we think we should finish next season? Off the back of last year this is the most exiting time as a rovers fan as I have experienced in a while, we have one the best coaches in the comp and I think 2-3 signings off been real competitors this year.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:34 am
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9883
Location: Leicestershire.
For me our stretch target should be top half of the table, winning more than we lose.

A little more realistically, 8th and avoiding the shizzle 8s. Much as I have huge admiration for what the squad achieved last season, it does need some strengthening for that to start to look likely.

It is good to be back!
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:17 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5658
Redrobnorris wrote:
Hi I have been a regular reader on here for some time thought It's time i have a go myself, would like to know where we think we should finish next season? Off the back of last year this is the most exiting time as a rovers fan as I have experienced in a while, we have one the best coaches in the comp and I think 2-3 signings off been real competitors this year.


Been competitors for what? The Top 4? The Top 8?

For the Top 4, you need probably 8-10 players, for the Top 8, then you need probably 5 or 6 new players
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:18 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5828
Location: east east hull
We should aim for top 8 at least Wakefield did it with ease without spending a fortune and cas won the league at a canter both teams with just good solid squads
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:19 pm
Beverley red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2213
No1 priority for me is to avoid going straight back down. After that I just want to see us try & win every game we play. I would not be bothered about relegation if the game as a whole had the championship at a sustainable level with TV coverage to entice bigger sponsors/money & not change the rules on promotion on a whim as happens now.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:36 pm
billysbestmate Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 13
Based on your current squad bottom 2 beckons. You need 5-6 top quality players .
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:01 pm
BiltonRobin User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 323
billysbestmate wrote:
Based on your current squad bottom 2 beckons. You need 5-6 top quality players .


5 or 6 quality players ?
That would probably get us top 4 and a 4 game cup run. I think we need to aiming higher than just average.
I mean a team with only 1 England international can achieve that, surely we need to be better than that. ?
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:20 pm
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5157
Top 8 has to be the realistic target. Avoid the end of season dog fight.
Organisation and a game plan get that based on the last couple of years. If we get 3 quality players in we should have enough to do that.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:25 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2169
BiltonRobin wrote:
5 or 6 quality players ?
That would probably get us top 4 and a 4 game cup run. I think we need to aiming higher than just average.
I mean a team with only 1 England international can achieve that, surely we need to be better than that. ?


You never know, 2018 could be the year you double your Challenge Cup wins, with your current record standing at 1 win from what, 121 attempts? It's only 5 wins for you after all.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Realistic aims for this season
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:30 pm
BiltonRobin User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 323
DGM wrote:
You never know, 2018 could be the year you double your Challenge Cup wins, with your current record standing at 1 win from what, 121 attempts? It's only 5 wins for you after all.


I wouldn't think so.
I would hope we aim to play well for a full season, not just a few weeks in the middle.
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, BiltonRobin, Mild Rover, Sacha Lee Tim, Salty mouse, StanTheMan6 and 119 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,4072,52176,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM