Hi I have been a regular reader on here for some time thought It's time i have a go myself, would like to know where we think we should finish next season? Off the back of last year this is the most exiting time as a rovers fan as I have experienced in a while, we have one the best coaches in the comp and I think 2-3 signings off been real competitors this year.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:34 am
For me our stretch target should be top half of the table, winning more than we lose.
A little more realistically, 8th and avoiding the shizzle 8s. Much as I have huge admiration for what the squad achieved last season, it does need some strengthening for that to start to look likely.
It is good to be back!
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:17 pm
Redrobnorris wrote:
Been competitors for what? The Top 4? The Top 8?
For the Top 4, you need probably 8-10 players, for the Top 8, then you need probably 5 or 6 new players
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:18 pm
We should aim for top 8 at least Wakefield did it with ease without spending a fortune and cas won the league at a canter both teams with just good solid squads
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:19 pm
No1 priority for me is to avoid going straight back down. After that I just want to see us try & win every game we play. I would not be bothered about relegation if the game as a whole had the championship at a sustainable level with TV coverage to entice bigger sponsors/money & not change the rules on promotion on a whim as happens now.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:36 pm
Based on your current squad bottom 2 beckons. You need 5-6 top quality players .
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:01 pm
billysbestmate wrote:
Based on your current squad bottom 2 beckons. You need 5-6 top quality players .
5 or 6 quality players ?
That would probably get us top 4 and a 4 game cup run. I think we need to aiming higher than just average.
I mean a team with only 1 England international can achieve that, surely we need to be better than that. ?
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:20 pm
Top 8 has to be the realistic target. Avoid the end of season dog fight.
Organisation and a game plan get that based on the last couple of years. If we get 3 quality players in we should have enough to do that.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:25 pm
BiltonRobin wrote:
5 or 6 quality players ?
That would probably get us top 4 and a 4 game cup run. I think we need to aiming higher than just average.
I mean a team with only 1 England international can achieve that, surely we need to be better than that. ?
You never know, 2018 could be the year you double your Challenge Cup wins, with your current record standing at 1 win from what, 121 attempts? It's only 5 wins for you after all.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:30 pm
DGM wrote:
You never know, 2018 could be the year you double your Challenge Cup wins, with your current record standing at 1 win from what, 121 attempts? It's only 5 wins for you after all.
I wouldn't think so.
I would hope we aim to play well for a full season, not just a few weeks in the middle.
|