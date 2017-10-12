I don't trust MPs who are towing the party line, when it comes to local stuff, I'm more inclined to believe they're doing something for the good of the community.



I'm willing to give her a chance with this, hopefully she will be able to persuade all parties to come along and be open about what's happening. Assuming things have gone well by this point, it would be nice for the developers to bring big plans, pictures and 3d models of their proposal