WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrea Jenkyns

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Andrea Jenkyns

Post a reply
Andrea Jenkyns
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:10 am
lifelongfan User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu May 19, 2005 10:46 am
Posts: 699
What do we make of this then.


https://www.andreajenkyns.co.uk/news/an ... ic-meeting
NEVER TRUST A BADGE KISSER


N K
Re: Andrea Jenkyns
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:30 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2861
Location: WF4
Imminent Stanley and Outwood East No 15 Ward by-election - http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/elections/c ... twood-east

If you check the Conservative candidate's twitter page, Nathan Garbutt Moore, you'll see his profile pictures are of him with Andrea Jenkyns.

The cynic in me says this is the usual political points scoring crap. Nothing to see here.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: Andrea Jenkyns
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:50 am
Lockers700 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 140
King Street Cat wrote:
The cynic in me says this is the usual political points scoring crap. Nothing to see here.


Exactly my feelings, anyway I thought they had until the end of the month to thrash out the details & come to an agreement? I can't imagine that anyone from Yorkcourt would break from cover to attend a public meeting, but it would be interesting if they did and well worth a look!
Re: Andrea Jenkyns
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:36 am
Miro User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 784
Location: Wakefield
King Street Cat wrote:
Imminent Stanley and Outwood East No 15 Ward by-election - http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/elections/c ... twood-east

If you check the Conservative candidate's twitter page, Nathan Garbutt Moore, you'll see his profile pictures are of him with Andrea Jenkyns.

The cynic in me says this is the usual political points scoring crap. Nothing to see here.

Never look a gift horse in the mouth.
Re: Andrea Jenkyns
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:12 am
4foxsake Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 284
I'm not too fussed if it's political point scoring or not, a public meeting is not a bad idea. If everything's above board then I can't see why any of the partners would object....
Re: Andrea Jenkyns
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:33 am
Manuel Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 288
The Corbynistas on here wont like it but seems to me anything keeping the matter to the forefront has to be good.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, coco the fullback, desmond decker, Dreadnaught, Egg Banjo, Fordy, Lebron James, lifelongfan, madkeentrin, Manuel, Mr Bliss, polancoboy, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Smew, takethetwo, TerminalDecline, vastman, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 370 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,3172,77076,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM