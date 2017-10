Barbed Wire wrote: Pretty shameful that some people’s bias can’t see this as a good signing for Leigh. Hiku was playing second tier in Aus and held his own and more in SL, Ryan Morgan was a bit part NRL player and made the semi’s. He’ll be a standout in the Championship.

Thanks for that BW.If he's anything near as good as Hiku was , we'll settle for that! Hope to be seeing you guys again in 2019. (in SL, that is!