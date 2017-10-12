|
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 678
|
Wildthing wrote:
RLFans 2 poorest trolls have arrived. Shame, was a semi decent thread this.
Jean may have been absent, as dial up connection is slow in the Chorley backwaters
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:48 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 999
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
With the signing of Samuel Rapira, William Barthau and Antoni Maria by terrific Toulouse, lowly Leigh will be in a spot of bother trying to compete with the sheer class of terrific Toulouse.
Peter Mata'utia is just a poor man's Matty Utai.
They are actually pretty decent signings for toulouse and I bet toulouse got them for the same price as the gray viane mk2
Regards
King James
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:52 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 999
|
Wildthing wrote:
RLFans 2 poorest trolls have arrived. Shame, was a semi decent thread this.
So because I disagree with people thinking he's a good player that makes me a troll? even the fans of the worst team in the NRL for decades, Newcastle are rejoicing that he's gone. I was devastated when Saints were linked with him. Thankfully there was no substance to the rumour which was probably started by a Leigh fan
Regards
King James
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:02 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9983
Location: Back in Lancashire
|
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Jean may have been absent, as dial up connection is slow in the Chorley backwaters
No it's not!
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:48 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1741
|
Lebron James wrote:
So because I disagree with people thinking he's a good player that makes me a troll? even the fans of the worst team in the NRL for decades, Newcastle are rejoicing that he's gone. I was devastated when Saints were linked with him. Thankfully there was no substance to the rumour which was probably started by a Leigh fan
Regards
King James
Nope , nothing to do with this post , just that you're a pretentious Prat
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:33 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6112
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
Towns88 wrote:
Can his brother play full back ???
centre of second row i'm afraid. he's contracted to newcastle for next year and captain as well but who knows after that
|
The referee's indecision is final
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:52 pm
|
roopy
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1757
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
|
Newcastle have had Pete Mataútia and Joe Wardle in the centres at times this year.
Pete is 10 times the player Wardle is.
seriously, if that is what passes for a centre in the ESL, Pete will be a super star.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:39 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4525
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
LeythIg wrote:
Should that not be Matthew Utai?
Yes it should be.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:09 am
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
11412Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
Lebron James wrote:
So because I disagree with people thinking he's a good player that makes me a troll? even the fans of the worst team in the NRL for decades, Newcastle are rejoicing that he's gone. I was devastated when Saints were linked with him. Thankfully there was no substance to the rumour which was probably started by a Leigh fan
Regards
King James
You are a troll because you are a troll. Simple as that.
|
Wakefield TRINITY
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:59 am
|
Joined: Sun Sep 13, 2009 2:16 pm
Posts: 1194
|
I thought they were/are the same person?
|
We put this festival on you ba****ds
With whole lotta love
We worked for one year for you pigs
And you wanna break our walls down
And you wanna destroy
Well you go to hell
