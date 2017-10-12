WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Peter Mata'utia

Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 2:49 pm
RoyBoy29


Wildthing wrote:
RLFans 2 poorest trolls have arrived. Shame, was a semi decent thread this.



Jean may have been absent, as dial up connection is slow in the Chorley backwaters
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:48 pm


JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
With the signing of Samuel Rapira, William Barthau and Antoni Maria by terrific Toulouse, lowly Leigh will be in a spot of bother trying to compete with the sheer class of terrific Toulouse.

Peter Mata'utia is just a poor man's Matty Utai.


They are actually pretty decent signings for toulouse and I bet toulouse got them for the same price as the gray viane mk2

Regards

King James
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:52 pm


Wildthing wrote:
RLFans 2 poorest trolls have arrived. Shame, was a semi decent thread this.


So because I disagree with people thinking he's a good player that makes me a troll? even the fans of the worst team in the NRL for decades, Newcastle are rejoicing that he's gone. I was devastated when Saints were linked with him. Thankfully there was no substance to the rumour which was probably started by a Leigh fan

Regards

King James
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:02 pm


RoyBoy29 wrote:
Jean may have been absent, as dial up connection is slow in the Chorley backwaters

No it's not!
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:48 pm
GUBRATS User avatar


Lebron James wrote:
So because I disagree with people thinking he's a good player that makes me a troll? even the fans of the worst team in the NRL for decades, Newcastle are rejoicing that he's gone. I was devastated when Saints were linked with him. Thankfully there was no substance to the rumour which was probably started by a Leigh fan

Regards

King James


Nope , nothing to do with this post , just that you're a pretentious Prat

Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:33 pm
the artist User avatar


Towns88 wrote:
Can his brother play full back ???


centre of second row i'm afraid. he's contracted to newcastle for next year and captain as well but who knows after that

Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:52 pm


Newcastle have had Pete Mataútia and Joe Wardle in the centres at times this year.
Pete is 10 times the player Wardle is.
seriously, if that is what passes for a centre in the ESL, Pete will be a super star.
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:39 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar


LeythIg wrote:
Should that not be Matthew Utai?


Yes it should be.



Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:09 am
Wildthing User avatar


Lebron James wrote:
So because I disagree with people thinking he's a good player that makes me a troll? even the fans of the worst team in the NRL for decades, Newcastle are rejoicing that he's gone. I was devastated when Saints were linked with him. Thankfully there was no substance to the rumour which was probably started by a Leigh fan

Regards

King James


You are a troll because you are a troll. Simple as that.

Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:59 am
Tommy Duckfingers User avatar


I thought they were/are the same person?
We put this festival on you ba****ds
With whole lotta love
We worked for one year for you pigs
And you wanna break our walls down
And you wanna destroy
Well you go to hell
