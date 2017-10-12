Wildthing wrote:
RLFans 2 poorest trolls have arrived. Shame, was a semi decent thread this.
So because I disagree with people thinking he's a good player that makes me a troll? even the fans of the worst team in the NRL for decades, Newcastle are rejoicing that he's gone. I was devastated when Saints were linked with him. Thankfully there was no substance to the rumour which was probably started by a Leigh fan
Regards
King James
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, cravenpark1, dboy, FlexWheeler, Google Adsense [Bot], Guybrush, JACK DETH, JonB95, Moe syslak, n empsall, puroresu_boy, Rob from Erith, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Tharg The Mighty, The All New Chester Wire, Tricky2309 and 293 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,649,012
|2,481
|76,294
|4,559
|SET
|