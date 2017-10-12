WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Peter Mata'utia

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Peter Mata'utia

Post a reply
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:24 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9974
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Saxon wrote:
If the NRL had relegation then Newcastle would have been. Last by a long way and that's purely because of their roster. One of the best in a very bad lot.
Good young forward, will get better going forward but will never be a super star.


Have you got the right Mata'utia? This one plays centre, wing and full back. He does have three brothers however. True the Knights finished bottom of the ladder but, if they had the English-style '8's' who is to say whether they would have been relegated? Also, I wonder how many of our 'Super' League teams could have beaten them?
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:26 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9974
Location: Deep in Leytherland
j.c wrote:
Surprised youve lowered yourself to this place alan.


Hi j.c. :thumb: I've come on here to be educated into the wider issues of RL, beyond the M62 corridor. :wink:
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:05 am
Saxon User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2011 10:47 am
Posts: 38
Alan wrote:
Have you got the right Mata'utia? This one plays centre, wing and full back. He does have three brothers however. True the Knights finished bottom of the ladder but, if they had the English-style '8's' who is to say whether they would have been relegated? Also, I wonder how many of our 'Super' League teams could have beaten them?


Ok, must have the wrong one. Same comment applies though; good young player, will get better going forward but will never be a super star.
Mechanical Engineers make weapons
Civil Engineers build targets
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:40 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18207
Location: Back in Hull.
Excellent recruitment by Leigh so far, but better than their recruitment for last season. Thinking a bit more long term and not panic signings.

The Championship could be a really good league this year, the last 3 years Leigh and Rovers have run away with the league, next year with Leigh, Toronto and possible Toulouse in there in could be a real battle for the top 2.

The 8's should be very tasty next year, wouldn't fancy being a SL side in there.
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:47 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11410
Location: The City of Wakefield
That's a very decent signing - Leigh showing intent for next season.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:31 am
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 996
Hes a poor mans gray viane

Regards

King James
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:13 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4524
Location: Carcassonne, France
With the signing of Samuel Rapira, William Barthau and Antoni Maria by terrific Toulouse, lowly Leigh will be in a spot of bother trying to compete with the sheer class of terrific Toulouse.

Peter Mata'utia is just a poor man's Matty Utai.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:58 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1932
Location: Landan
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
With the signing of Samuel Rapira, William Barthau and Antoni Maria by terrific Toulouse, lowly Leigh will be in a spot of bother trying to compete with the sheer class of terrific Toulouse.

Peter Mata'utia is just a poor man's Matty Utai.


Should that not be Matthew Utai?
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:24 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11410
Location: The City of Wakefield
RLFans 2 poorest trolls have arrived. Shame, was a semi decent thread this.
Wakefield TRINITY
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, Bull Mania, django, Erik the not red, HKRYorkie, jpk3lly, King Street Cat, kobashi, proper-shaped-balls, Sam Buca II, The Ghost of '99, Top Saint, Wigg'n, Wildthing and 289 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,9162,29976,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM