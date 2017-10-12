Saxon wrote: If the NRL had relegation then Newcastle would have been. Last by a long way and that's purely because of their roster. One of the best in a very bad lot.

Good young forward, will get better going forward but will never be a super star.

Have you got the right Mata'utia? This one plays centre, wing and full back. He does have three brothers however. True the Knights finished bottom of the ladder but, if they had the English-style '8's' who is to say whether they would have been relegated? Also, I wonder how many of our 'Super' League teams could have beaten them?