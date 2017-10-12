WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Peter Mata'utia

Peter Mata'utia
Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:24 am
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9974
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Saxon wrote:
If the NRL had relegation then Newcastle would have been. Last by a long way and that's purely because of their roster. One of the best in a very bad lot.
Good young forward, will get better going forward but will never be a super star.


Have you got the right Mata'utia? This one plays centre, wing and full back. He does have three brothers however. True the Knights finished bottom of the ladder but, if they had the English-style '8's' who is to say whether they would have been relegated? Also, I wonder how many of our 'Super' League teams could have beaten them?
Peter Mata'utia
Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:26 am
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9974
Location: Deep in Leytherland
j.c wrote:
Surprised youve lowered yourself to this place alan.


Hi j.c. :thumb: I've come on here to be educated into the wider issues of RL, beyond the M62 corridor. :wink:
Peter Mata'utia
Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:05 am
Saxon
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2011 10:47 am
Posts: 38
Alan wrote:
Have you got the right Mata'utia? This one plays centre, wing and full back. He does have three brothers however. True the Knights finished bottom of the ladder but, if they had the English-style '8's' who is to say whether they would have been relegated? Also, I wonder how many of our 'Super' League teams could have beaten them?


Ok, must have the wrong one. Same comment applies though; good young player, will get better going forward but will never be a super star.
Mechanical Engineers make weapons
Civil Engineers build targets
