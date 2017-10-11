WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Peter Mata'utia

Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:08 pm
maurice
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15960
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
£££ don’t develop your own young players, just spend unsustainably on overseas players $$$


Think our Academy start up played its third game today, it might be tomorrow though.
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:16 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 995
Wigg'n wrote:
Amazing signing, how have they pulled that off?


Probably because he's not that good. Anyone can look good on YouTube. He can't defend for toffee

Regards

King James
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:28 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3106
Location: LEYTH
Lebron James wrote:
Probably because he's not that good. Anyone can look good on YouTube. He can't defend for toffee

Regards

King James


:BLAH: Stop Whinging :SUBMISSION:

Regards

Hokey Cokey
Image Image Image
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:50 pm
Towns88
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3532
the artist wrote:
he's decent, would do a job in superleague never mind the championship. wonder if his brother sione might follow him to the uk



Can his brother play full back ???
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:56 pm
Alan
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9971
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Lebron James wrote:
Probably because he's not that good. Anyone can look good on YouTube. He can't defend for toffee

Regards

King James


Yet he's just played every match for Newcastle Knights this past season. Usually you don't get that many games in the NRL if you can't defend. :wink:
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:58 pm
Alan
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9971
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
£££ don’t develop your own young players, just spend unsustainably on overseas players $$$


Leigh Centurions - the only English club to rely on overseas' players! :wink:
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:40 pm
Budgiezilla
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6144
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Alan wrote:
Leigh Centurions - the only English club to rely on overseas' players! :wink:


:lol: :ROCKS:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:40 pm
j.c
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6774
Alan wrote:
Leigh Centurions - the only English club to rely on overseas' players! :wink:


Surprised youve lowered yourself to this place alan.
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:41 pm
Budgiezilla
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6144
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Lebron James wrote:
Probably because he's not that good. Anyone can look good on YouTube. He can't defend for toffee

Regards

King Nob
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:07 am
Saxon
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2011 10:47 am
Posts: 34
Alan wrote:
Yet he's just played every match for Newcastle Knights this past season. Usually you don't get that many games in the NRL if you can't defend. :wink:

If the NRL had relegation then Newcastle would have been. Last by a long way and that's purely because of their roster. One of the best in a very bad lot.
Good young forward, will get better going forward but will never be a super star.
Mechanical Engineers make weapons
Civil Engineers build targets
