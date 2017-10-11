WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - UKAD

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 UKAD

Post a reply
UKAD
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:04 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4161
Out of interest! What is the UKAD equivalent in Toronto? Have they performed any tests this season on RL players?
Image
Re: UKAD
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:15 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1290
atomic wrote:
Out of interest! What is the UKAD equivalent in Toronto? Have they performed any tests this season on RL players?


Speaking of if Zak is banned could he go play for Catalan? or is a UKAD test applied as a WADA test?
Re: UKAD
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:32 am
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 632
atomic wrote:
Out of interest! What is the UKAD equivalent in Toronto? Have they performed any tests this season on RL players?


Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES)
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Re: UKAD
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:44 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15952
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
What did Gigot get first time 6 months?
Re: UKAD
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:47 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15952
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
also like canadas stance on cocaine https://sports.vice.com/en_ca/article/8 ... f-olympics
Re: UKAD
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:43 am
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 554
Location: Not there
leedsnsouths wrote:
Speaking of if Zak is banned could he go play for Catalan? or is a UKAD test applied as a WADA test?


No he couldn't play for Catalans as not only would that mean he'd be playing in a competition covered by the UKAD ban but also the ban is under WADA rules which would see him banned from virtually every sport worldwide.
Re: UKAD
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:24 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4046
maurice wrote:
also like canadas stance on cocaine https://sports.vice.com/en_ca/article/8 ... f-olympics

:lol: Can't belive they bought that story.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Colly2, FlexWheeler, kobashi, LyndsayGill, Mike1970, Rhinoshaund III, shinymcshine, Sir Kevin Sinfield, steadygetyerboots-on, Tharg The Mighty, wakeyrule, Wigg'n, Wilde 3, Yahoo [Bot] and 289 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,5332,71976,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM