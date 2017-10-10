WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Cup Ticket Sales update

World Cup Ticket Sales update
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:47 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 128
http://www.nrl.com/unprecedented-era-for-league-rlwc-boss/tabid/10874/newsid/113817/default.aspx

"I think now is the opportunity for the Australian supporters to come out and support the green and gold."



Including the 2 double headers the full capacity for the cup is around 700,000 seats. We have to be aiming at getting more than 2013 and given we're in RL mad 'Stralia and PNG we should crush that, but reading that article and the quote above is making me think that sales haven't been as good as expected...or am I just being paranoid?

