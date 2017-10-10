WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Henderson

Henderson
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:21 pm
Andrew Henderson has left London to assist at Wire. Job going there Jukesy.
Re: Henderson
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:56 pm
Don't think many Wire fans would have complained had Henderson got the main role. If Price fails,it's not a bad fallback and he will only gain from the experience.

Jukesy,looks to be getting a new arsenal to play with.Big season for him on its way.
Re: Henderson
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:01 pm
atomic wrote:
Don't think many Wire fans would have complained had Henderson got the main role. If Price fails,it's not a bad fallback and he will only gain from the experience.

Jukesy,looks to be getting a new arsenal to play with.Big season for him on its way.


Quite a gamble reagarding Jukesy staying I'd say.

Maybe some of the reason is for Derek to still stick up that middle finger at Rowley. (???)

(A tad harsh maybe because, admittedly, I do not know Derek personally.)
Re: Henderson
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:17 pm
Why would derek stick his middle finger up Rowley, is this a new rumour??
Re: Henderson
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:12 pm
Rowley obsessed some folk
Re: Henderson
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:30 pm
Only to stick a finger up him though

