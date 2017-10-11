WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Josh drinkwater

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Josh drinkwater

Post a reply
Re: Josh drinkwater
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:43 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4046
bren2k wrote:
Every time this come up, I feel compelled to declare myself as the sole member of the Shane Tronc fan club; he was a genuinely classy front rower, and his stats were outrageously good for the short time he was with us - he continued to be top metre maker for some months after leaving.

I heard that he left after the club didn't honour some promises that were made to him - but that could be hearsay; either way, I'm certain that if he'd stayed with us, we'd be talking about him as one of our best ever imports. As it stands, it's probably fair to include him on your list, because for whatever reason, we didn't see anywhere near enough of him.

You're certainly not the sole member mate. I've preached many times on here that he was the best Prop I'd seen at Trinity, albeit for only half a season or whatever it was. Saying that I bet we payed him a pretty penny to get him over and it woyuld be fair to list him as we didn't get value for money out of him. As you say if he'd have stayed for at least a couple of years he may have gone down as one of our best imports ever.
Re: Josh drinkwater
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:49 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3251
MashPotatoes wrote:
You're definitely not the sole member or the Tronc fan club. I'd never heard of him before he was signed, he was a great player but unfortunately, as you say, it was too short lived to make a real judgment. He for sure would have been one of the best props seen at Belle Vue, a real handful for defences.

Too right Mash, I too thought Tronc was up there, didn’t he go back due to home sickness which was unfortunate Stostic was another prop who looked good but again a knee injury cut short another potentially good prop.
Re: Josh drinkwater
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:11 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4046
We were meant to get Stosic back as well weren't we because he thought he could get a European Passport but it all felll through and we had no quota spaces left.
Re: Josh drinkwater
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:47 pm
TheMightyTrin Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:53 pm
Posts: 32
Shifty Cat wrote:
We were meant to get Stosic back as well weren't we because he thought he could get a European Passport but it all felll through and we had no quota spaces left.


I was under the impression he could get a Maltese (or similar) passport, but didnt send the application off?
Re: Josh drinkwater
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:03 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1738
Serbian passport I think
Re: Josh drinkwater
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:04 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26381
Location: Poodle Power!
PopTart wrote:
For me short lived doesn't mean poor value or a failure.
Stosic as an example was worth his money. So to me was a success.
Korki I liked anyway because I was good. But he has extra benefit as he stayed longer.
I agree Eastern about your current team point. He would not be top prop at all. Probably fighting for 4th spot......but equally he have less to do and would probably look better as our impact prop.

Amor is another example. We absolutely got our value from him but he didn't stay long.


You really do have a knack of missing the point.

Maybe I should have phrased it differently, my fault for assuming people would work it out.

So if it helps I'll add a bit. We've also been unlucky as well. Tronc would have been a Trinity great but he just couldn't settle. Ditto Stosic and a few other

Still doesn't alter the fact that our forays into the world of front rowers hasnt always been the success it might have been.

Hope that helps
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Josh drinkwater
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:15 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9591
Location: wakefield
vastman wrote:
You really do have a knack of missing the point.

Maybe I should have phrased it differently, my fault for assuming people would work it out.

So if it helps I'll add a bit. We've also been unlucky as well. Tronc would have been a Trinity great but he just couldn't settle. Ditto Stosic and a few other

Still doesn't alter the fact that our forays into the world of front rowers hasnt always been the success it might have been.

Hope that helps


It helps me understand we don't agree what success means.
You know that's possible right?
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, Bing [Bot], desmond decker, lifelongfan, PopTart, Sandal Cat, vastman, Wildthing and 261 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,6822,10276,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM