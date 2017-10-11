Shifty Cat

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm

Posts: 4046



bren2k wrote: Every time this come up, I feel compelled to declare myself as the sole member of the Shane Tronc fan club; he was a genuinely classy front rower, and his stats were outrageously good for the short time he was with us - he continued to be top metre maker for some months after leaving.



I heard that he left after the club didn't honour some promises that were made to him - but that could be hearsay; either way, I'm certain that if he'd stayed with us, we'd be talking about him as one of our best ever imports. As it stands, it's probably fair to include him on your list, because for whatever reason, we didn't see anywhere near enough of him.

You're certainly not the sole member mate. I've preached many times on here that he was the best Prop I'd seen at Trinity, albeit for only half a season or whatever it was. Saying that I bet we payed him a pretty penny to get him over and it woyuld be fair to list him as we didn't get value for money out of him. As you say if he'd have stayed for at least a couple of years he may have gone down as one of our best imports ever.



Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm

Posts: 3251

MashPotatoes wrote: You're definitely not the sole member or the Tronc fan club. I'd never heard of him before he was signed, he was a great player but unfortunately, as you say, it was too short lived to make a real judgment. He for sure would have been one of the best props seen at Belle Vue, a real handful for defences.

Too right Mash, I too thought Tronc was up there, didn't he go back due to home sickness which was unfortunate Stostic was another prop who looked good but again a knee injury cut short another potentially good prop.

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm

Posts: 4046

We were meant to get Stosic back as well weren't we because he thought he could get a European Passport but it all felll through and we had no quota spaces left. TheMightyTrin Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:53 pm

Posts: 32

Shifty Cat wrote: We were meant to get Stosic back as well weren't we because he thought he could get a European Passport but it all felll through and we had no quota spaces left.



I was under the impression he could get a Maltese (or similar) passport, but didnt send the application off?



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1738

Serbian passport I think vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26380

Location: Poodle Power!

PopTart wrote: For me short lived doesn't mean poor value or a failure.

Stosic as an example was worth his money. So to me was a success.

Korki I liked anyway because I was good. But he has extra benefit as he stayed longer.

I agree Eastern about your current team point. He would not be top prop at all. Probably fighting for 4th spot......but equally he have less to do and would probably look better as our impact prop.



Amor is another example. We absolutely got our value from him but he didn't stay long.



You really do have a knack of missing the point.



Maybe I should have phrased it differently, my fault for assuming people would work it out.



So if it helps I'll add a bit. We've also been unlucky as well. Tronc would have been a Trinity great but he just couldn't settle. Ditto Stosic and a few other



Still doesn't alter the fact that our forays into the world of front rowers hasnt always been the success it might have been.



