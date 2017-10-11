WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Josh drinkwater

Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:43 pm
bren2k wrote:
Every time this come up, I feel compelled to declare myself as the sole member of the Shane Tronc fan club; he was a genuinely classy front rower, and his stats were outrageously good for the short time he was with us - he continued to be top metre maker for some months after leaving.

I heard that he left after the club didn't honour some promises that were made to him - but that could be hearsay; either way, I'm certain that if he'd stayed with us, we'd be talking about him as one of our best ever imports. As it stands, it's probably fair to include him on your list, because for whatever reason, we didn't see anywhere near enough of him.

Shifty Cat wrote:
You're certainly not the sole member mate. I've preached many times on here that he was the best Prop I'd seen at Trinity, albeit for only half a season or whatever it was. Saying that I bet we payed him a pretty penny to get him over and it woyuld be fair to list him as we didn't get value for money out of him. As you say if he'd have stayed for at least a couple of years he may have gone down as one of our best imports ever.
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:49 pm
MashPotatoes wrote:
You're definitely not the sole member or the Tronc fan club. I'd never heard of him before he was signed, he was a great player but unfortunately, as you say, it was too short lived to make a real judgment. He for sure would have been one of the best props seen at Belle Vue, a real handful for defences.

Big lads mate wrote:
Too right Mash, I too thought Tronc was up there, didn't he go back due to home sickness which was unfortunate Stostic was another prop who looked good but again a knee injury cut short another potentially good prop.
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:11 pm
Shifty Cat wrote:
We were meant to get Stosic back as well weren't we because he thought he could get a European Passport but it all felll through and we had no quota spaces left.
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:47 pm
Shifty Cat wrote:
We were meant to get Stosic back as well weren't we because he thought he could get a European Passport but it all felll through and we had no quota spaces left.


I was under the impression he could get a Maltese (or similar) passport, but didnt send the application off?
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:03 pm
Serbian passport I think
