bren2k wrote: Every time this come up, I feel compelled to declare myself as the sole member of the Shane Tronc fan club; he was a genuinely classy front rower, and his stats were outrageously good for the short time he was with us - he continued to be top metre maker for some months after leaving.



I heard that he left after the club didn't honour some promises that were made to him - but that could be hearsay; either way, I'm certain that if he'd stayed with us, we'd be talking about him as one of our best ever imports. As it stands, it's probably fair to include him on your list, because for whatever reason, we didn't see anywhere near enough of him.

You're certainly not the sole member mate. I've preached many times on here that he was the best Prop I'd seen at Trinity, albeit for only half a season or whatever it was. Saying that I bet we payed him a pretty penny to get him over and it woyuld be fair to list him as we didn't get value for money out of him. As you say if he'd have stayed for at least a couple of years he may have gone down as one of our best imports ever.