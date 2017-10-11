vastman wrote: Well I didn't rate him that highly, but if you read my post again one of the criteria was 'short lived'. For whatever reason he was. I'd say that was a fair description 1 season 18 games - you have to question whether its worth bringing a player half way around the world for that. He wasn't a failure but he wasn't a success imho.



I also agree about Korki, never a favourite of mine but you have to say he gave us some good service 144 games over roughly five year. He was imo opinion a relatively successful signing.



I accept opinions regarding my list will differ but overall I think it's fair and makes the point.

I'd also add Stostic to the success list, he was very good for us whilst here and only played 3 games less in his Trinity career than Fritz who you deemed a success. I think its also about impact on the team during their time here and Fritz remains one of my favourite trinity forwards, he as afterall part of a team that actually picked up some silverware. We always looked a lot more effective with him on the field and for me Stostic was the same, sadly injury did for him. Fifita does the same currently and will go down as one of the better ones. You are right though it's all about opinions and we have had plenty that have offered neither VFM or impact. Beecraft and Woods are others that spring to mind. Tip of the hat to Dallas Hood though, i bet no player in our history has sold more raffle tickets than him!