vastman wrote:
You make a good point regarding props especially overseas props.
Overseas signing to ourselves and SL in general and even before SL have always been a mixed bag. However where props are concerned we've really been unlucky. It's especially annoying as Wakefield have always been willing to push out the boat where props are concerned and have signed some big names for little return.
For me the best ones
have been Watene, Korky
, Fifita, Fritz and Shelford - there may be a few more but you get the drift. By this I mean they offered VFM and lived up to or even exceeded expectations - that doesn't mean they were world beaters.
Those who were either disappointing, short lived, no better than British players or just plain garbage were as follows and there are some big names in there. They weren't necessarily bad but just didn't give real value or meet expectations.
Poore, Tronc, Graham, Todd, Allgood, Hood, Stoic
, O'Brien, Keating, Masella, Lima, Leaeno, Paea, Anderson (opinions differ) and the abomination that was Hickey.
Doesn't make great reading does it. There are some big names in that list and some hefty wages. We seem to have done pretty well in most other positions where overseas players are concerned but to me Prop remains a but of a poison chalice.
So I'll reserve judgement on any Aussie FR we sign and pray for the best
Stosic was a fantastic prop forward I thought, one of the best. Take his contribution over a Korky every single day of the week.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:43 pm
Tommy Duckfingers wrote:
Stosic was a fantastic prop forward I thought, one of the best. Take his contribution over a Korky every single day of the week.
Well I didn't rate him that highly, but if you read my post again one of the criteria was 'short lived'. For whatever reason he was. I'd say that was a fair description 1 season 18 games - you have to question whether its worth bringing a player half way around the world for that. He wasn't a failure but he wasn't a success imho.
I also agree about Korki, never a favourite of mine but you have to say he gave us some good service 144 games over roughly five year. He was imo opinion a relatively successful signing.
I accept opinions regarding my list will differ but overall I think it's fair and makes the point.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:54 pm
vastman wrote:
For me the best ones have been Watene, Korky, Fifita, Fritz and Shelford - there may be a few more but you get the drift)
Shelford, yes. He was great.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:16 pm
vastman wrote:
Poore, Tronc, Graham, Todd, Allgood, Hood, Stoic, O'Brien, Keating, Masella, Lima, Leaeno, Paea, Anderson (opinions differ) and the abomination that was Hickey.
Every time this come up, I feel compelled to declare myself as the sole member of the Shane Tronc fan club; he was a genuinely classy front rower, and his stats were outrageously good for the short time he was with us - he continued to be top metre maker for some months after leaving.
I heard that he left after the club didn't honour some promises that were made to him - but that could be hearsay; either way, I'm certain that if he'd stayed with us, we'd be talking about him as one of our best ever imports. As it stands, it's probably fair to include him on your list, because for whatever reason, we didn't see anywhere near enough of him.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:25 pm
bren2k wrote:
Every time this come up, I feel compelled to declare myself as the sole member of the Shane Tronc fan club; he was a genuinely classy front rower, and his stats were outrageously good for the short time he was with us - he continued to be top metre maker for some months after leaving.
I heard that he left after the club didn't honour some promises that were made to him - but that could be hearsay; either way, I'm certain that if he'd stayed with us, we'd be talking about him as one of our best ever imports. As it stands, it's probably fair to include him on your list, because for whatever reason, we didn't see anywhere near enough of him.
You're definitely not the sole member or the Tronc fan club. I'd never heard of him before he was signed, he was a great player but unfortunately, as you say, it was too short lived to make a real judgment. He for sure would have been one of the best props seen at Belle Vue, a real handful for defences.
bren2k wrote:
Every time this come up, I feel compelled to declare myself as the sole member of the Shane Tronc fan club; he was a genuinely classy front rower, and his stats were outrageously good for the short time he was with us - he continued to be top metre maker for some months after leaving.
I heard that he left after the club didn't honour some promises that were made to him - but that could be hearsay; either way, I'm certain that if he'd stayed with us, we'd be talking about him as one of our best ever imports. As it stands, it's probably fair to include him on your list, because for whatever reason, we didn't see anywhere near enough of him.
You don't need to feel compelled, I agree he was great but also VERY short lived. Whatever the reasons his signing was a failure.
