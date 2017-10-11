WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Josh drinkwater

Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:11 pm
vastman wrote:
You make a good point regarding props especially overseas props.

Overseas signing to ourselves and SL in general and even before SL have always been a mixed bag. However where props are concerned we've really been unlucky. It's especially annoying as Wakefield have always been willing to push out the boat where props are concerned and have signed some big names for little return.

For me the best ones have been Watene, Korky, Fifita, Fritz and Shelford - there may be a few more but you get the drift. By this I mean they offered VFM and lived up to or even exceeded expectations - that doesn't mean they were world beaters.

Those who were either disappointing, short lived, no better than British players or just plain garbage were as follows and there are some big names in there. They weren't necessarily bad but just didn't give real value or meet expectations.

Poore, Tronc, Graham, Todd, Allgood, Hood, Stoic, O'Brien, Keating, Masella, Lima, Leaeno, Paea, Anderson (opinions differ) and the abomination that was Hickey.

Doesn't make great reading does it. There are some big names in that list and some hefty wages. We seem to have done pretty well in most other positions where overseas players are concerned but to me Prop remains a but of a poison chalice.

So I'll reserve judgement on any Aussie FR we sign and pray for the best 8)


Stosic was a fantastic prop forward I thought, one of the best. Take his contribution over a Korky every single day of the week.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:43 pm
Tommy Duckfingers wrote:
Stosic was a fantastic prop forward I thought, one of the best. Take his contribution over a Korky every single day of the week.


Well I didn't rate him that highly, but if you read my post again one of the criteria was 'short lived'. For whatever reason he was. I'd say that was a fair description 1 season 18 games - you have to question whether its worth bringing a player half way around the world for that. He wasn't a failure but he wasn't a success imho.

I also agree about Korki, never a favourite of mine but you have to say he gave us some good service 144 games over roughly five year. He was imo opinion a relatively successful signing.

I accept opinions regarding my list will differ but overall I think it's fair and makes the point.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:54 pm
vastman wrote:

For me the best ones have been Watene, Korky, Fifita, Fritz and Shelford - there may be a few more but you get the drift)

Shelford, yes. He was great.
